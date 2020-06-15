SAN JOSE, Calif., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corp. (NASDAQ: QMCO) today announced that Eric Bassier, Quantum's senior director of product marketing, will present at the inaugural ISC 2020 Digital high performance computing (HPC) -focused event, held June 22 – 25, 2020. Bassier's participation in the online event underscores Quantum's leadership in storing and managing large unstructured datasets that are common in the HPC community, and follows the addition of the ActiveScale™ object storage software and appliances to the company's product portfolio earlier this year.
Bassier will discuss how the fields of AI and machine learning are at the forefront of driving innovation and discoveries across the globe. These fields generate massive datasets that require extremely fast processing, continuous analytics, as well as long-term protection and preservation. These requirements put pressure on traditional storage infrastructures, which are driving many research institutions to leverage new technologies including GPUs, NVMe, erasure-encoded object storage, and more.
In his presentation, Bassier will discuss:
- Key considerations for machine learning at scale.
- Reference architectures based on customer deployments.
- Options for the long-term preservation of machine learning data.
"HPC environments commonly create extreme volumes of unstructured data, which need to be stored in durable, forever archives, enabling researchers and engineers to move seamlessly from raw data to analysis to actionable insights," said Bassier. "ISC 2020 Digital gathers some of the world's foremost data-driven enterprises that are striving to manage, scale and protect their most valuable data."
Session title: Storage Architecture Considerations for Machine Learning at Scale
Date: Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Time: 4pm CEST
Location: Online – register at https://www.isc-hpc.com/registration.html
About ISC 2020
ISC 2020 Digital will take place from June 22 – 25, replacing the live ISC High Performance 2020 event in Frankfurt that was cancelled due to restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The event will focus on developments and trends in the high performance computing, machine learning and data analytics fields. The event is offered free of charge and interested parties can register on the ISC 2020 website.
