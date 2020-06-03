SAN JOSE, Calif., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) announced today it will release financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter and the full year ended March 31, 2020 on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 after the close of the market. 

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. ET/ 1:30 p.m. PT.

Dial-in Numbers

  • 844-369-8770 (U.S. Toll-Free)
  • 862-298-0840 (International)

Audio Webcast

The conference call will be simultaneously webcasted on the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.quantum.com under the events and presentations tab. Following the conclusion of the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for at least 90 days.

Replay Numbers

  • 877-481-4010 (U.S. Toll-Free)
  • 919-882-2331 (International)
  • Replay Passcode: 35189
  • Replay Expiration: Wednesday, July 1, 2020

About Quantum

Quantum technology and services help customers capture, create and share digital content – and preserve and protect it for decades.  With solutions built for every stage of the data lifecycle, Quantum's platforms provide the fastest performance for high-resolution video, images, and industrial IoT.  That's why the world's leading entertainment companies, sports franchises, researchers, government agencies, enterprises, and cloud providers are making the world happier, safer, and smarter on Quantum.  See how at www.quantum.com.

Quantum and the Quantum logo, are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Public Relations Contact:

Bob Wientzen

Quantum Corporation

720-201-8125

bob.wientzen@quantum.com

 

Investor Contact:

Rob Fink

FNK IR

646-809-4048

rob@fnkir.com

 

