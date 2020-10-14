SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) announced today it will release financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 after the close of the market.
The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results starting at 4:30 p.m. ET/ 1:30 p.m. PT on the same day.
Dial-in Numbers
- 844-369-8770 (U.S. Toll-Free)
- 862-298-0840 (International)
Audio Webcast
The conference call will be simultaneously webcasted on the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.quantum.com under the events and presentations tab. Following the conclusion of the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for at least 90 days.
Replay Numbers
- 877-481-4010 (U.S. Toll-Free)
- 919-882-2331 (International)
- Replay Passcode: 38181
- Replay Expiration: Wednesday, November 4, 2020
About Quantum
Quantum technology and services help customers capture, create and share digital content – and preserve and protect it for decades. With solutions built for every stage of the data lifecycle, Quantum's platforms provide the fastest performance for high-resolution video, images, and industrial IoT. That's why the world's leading entertainment companies, sports franchises, researchers, government agencies, enterprises, and cloud providers are making the world happier, safer, and smarter on Quantum. Quantum is listed on Nasdaq (QMCO) and was added to the Russell 2000® Index in 2020 as part of the index's annual constitution. For more information visit www.quantum.com/.
Quantum and the Quantum logo are registered trademarks of Quantum Corporation, and ActiveScale is a trademark of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. Russell 3000 is a registered trademark of FTSE Russell. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
Public Relations Contact:
Bob Wientzen
Quantum Corporation
720-201-8125
Investor Contact:
Rob Fink
FNK IR
646-809-4048