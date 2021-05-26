SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DataSelf, Inc., the mid-market leader in business analytics and data warehousing software, today announced a data-driven partnership in the growing cannabis industry with Quantumleaf.
Since its legalization in many states since the 2010s, the cannabis industry has had to make leaps and bounds in adapting to modern business solutions. This quickly evolving environment presented major problems for organizations such as programs that require manual entry and manipulation, multiple spreadsheets and reporting tools, and overly complex systems that businesses just don't have the time and/or staffing to keep up with.
Working much like a white label, Quantumleaf offers to its clients "Quantumleaf Analytics" powered by DataSelf. This cannabis management software solution removes the complexities and risks that come from reporting from multiple applications and instead, allows for one efficient data silo consolidation platform. With a strong eye towards government compliance, Quantumleaf Analytics is a cloud-based application providing easy-to-navigate visibility of their entire operation's crucial data. Custom designed with cannabis in mind, Quantumleaf partnered with DataSelf to automate the connection of disparate data silos which makes data analysis easier.
About DataSelf Corp.
DataSelf Corp. is based in Santa Clara, CA and provides turnkey analytics, business intelligence, and data warehousing solutions to mid-sized organizations. From basic to complex reporting and dashboards via Tableau, Power BI, and Excel, DataSelf's solution is scalable and integrates with Acumatica and other systems to empower key stakeholders through the visualization of critical data across their business. For more information, visit https://www.dataself.com.
About Quantumleaf Solutions LLC:
Quantumleaf Solutions is a software and services provider specializing in the Cannabis and Hemp industries. With decades of experience leading ERP and software implementations, as well as standalone module and software design, Quantumleaf provides a clear understanding of the most cost effective ways to help their customers grow in an efficient manner.
