TORONTO, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), announces that Paul Hill, Chief Executive Officer, and John Rim, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Sidoti & Company Virtual Conference on Thursday June 24, 2021, at 9:15 a.m. EDT.   

To view the Company's live presentation, please register at the following link: https://sidoti.cventevents.com/c/calendar/5be7c6b9-8c4d-4a45-bb2e-f585a0ba031d

The conference presentation and a replay of the webcast will be available on Quarterhill's website for 90 days following the event at:

https://www.quarterhill.com/Investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a growth-oriented company in the Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) industry as well as a leader in Intellectual Property licensing. Our goal is to execute an investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive growth opportunities within ITS - and its adjacent markets - to become a global leader in that industry. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information: www.quarterhill.com 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quarterhill-to-present-at-the-sidoti--company-virtual-conference-301314425.html

SOURCE Quarterhill Inc.

