GREENWICH, Conn. and SYDNEY, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INDATA®, a leading industry provider of software, technology and managed services for buy-side firms, today announced that Quay Global Investors is live with INDATA's Architect AI OMS and Portfolio Management solution.
Quay is a multi-award-winning boutique asset manager focused on the preservation and creation of wealth through innovative strategies in real estate securities. It was founded in 2013 by principals Justin Blaess and Chris Bedingfield, who later formed a partnership with Bennelong Funds Management.
"With INDATA, we are able to manage our portfolio management and trading activities quickly and efficiently," commented Justin Blaess, Principal & Portfolio Manager for Quay. "The system is easy to use and also allows us to effectively manage our compliance guidelines and reporting requirements," he added.
As a cloud-native solution, Architect AI requires zero in-house IT infrastructure, just a web-browser, and offers in-depth functionality in critical areas including trading, portfolio management, pre and post trade-compliance and optional performance/attribution reporting. The system combines easy to use functionality with AI tools to perform complex workflows quickly and efficiently. It also provides fully integrated Data Warehouse and BI (Business Intelligence) reporting tools for data management and visualizations/reports.
"We are very pleased to welcome Quay to our growing Australian client base," commented David Csiki, President of INDATA. "Architect AI offers a cost-effective and streamlined SaaS-based solution that combines in-depth functionality with a fully modern technology platform that can be adapted to individual client needs, an important differentiator in a competitive marketplace for firms looking to increase AUM," he added.
About INDATA®
INDATA is a leading specialized provider of software, technology and managed services for buy-side firms, including trade order management (OMS), compliance, portfolio accounting and front-to-back office delivered via iPM Epic® - the industry's first investment technology platform specifically designed for the era of big data and iPM Porfolio Architect AI™, the industry's first portfolio construction, modeling, rebalancing and reporting tool based on AI and Machine Learning. INDATA's iPM – Intelligent Portfolio Management® technology platform allows end users to efficiently collaborate in real-time across the enterprise and contains the best of class functionality demanded by sophisticated institutional investors. The company's mission is to provide clients with cutting edge technology products and services to increase operational efficiency while reducing risk and administrative overhead.
INDATA provides software and services to a variety of buy-side clients including asset managers, registered investment advisors, banks and wealth management firms, pension funds and hedge funds. Assets under management range from under $1 billion to more than $100 billion across a variety of asset classes globally. For more information, visit http://www.indataipm.com or follow us on Twitter: @indataipm and LinkedIn.
