SCARSDALE, N.Y., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- QueBIT Consulting LLC announced today that it has formally partnered with Anaplan Inc., a cloud-native enterprise planning SaaS provider. This agreement brings together QueBIT's twenty years of specialization in integrated cross-functional planning, with Anaplan's leading business performance orchestration platform.
By adopting Anaplan's technology platform, clients will be able to realize the bottom-line benefits of aligning financial, sales, operations, and supply chain targets to increase efficiency, forecasting accuracy and business agility. QueBIT's experience in requirements gathering, business modeling, user experience, performance tuning, and delivery assurance enhances the quality of the outcome, particularly for large enterprise clients with unique and complex data and systems landscapes.
"We are delighted to add QueBIT to the Anaplan family. The COVID-19 pandemic, and other digital disruptions, are pushing companies towards shorter planning and forecasting cycles that incorporate predictive modeling and what-if scenario planning.", said Carla Moradi, senior vice president, Global Partners and Alliances at Anaplan. "In response, our customers are extending their financial planning and analysis (FP&A) implementations to support sales and other operational processes (S&OP), and they will need the kind of deep subject-matter expertise in S&OP, Supply Chain Planning, predictive and FP&A that QueBIT has, in order to be successful."
Gartner, an analyst firm, coined the term Extended Planning and Analysis (xP&A) to represent this trend towards integrated financial and operational planning. Meanwhile Anaplan's connected planning platform is designed to ease the path to xP&A adoption across all functional areas of a business.
Gary Quirke, CEO of QueBIT states, "QueBIT with Anaplan is a one-stop-shop towards xP&A success! We are passionate about helping companies perform better through xP&A. We offer management consulting to advise on xP&A roadmaps and data strategies, and we are experienced at integrating data from any kind of Cloud or on-premises business application including ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) and GL systems, data warehouses, and even homegrown systems. We have a team of data scientists who build predictive planning models, and infuse them seamlessly into clients' processes, and we have experts in enterprise reporting to ensure that information gets out to the people who need it in a timely manner. We are excited about working with Anaplan because our clients are looking for more agility, transparency and flexibility in their planning processes, and Anaplan's xP&A-ready platform is purpose-built to support these goals."
About QueBIT - QueBIT enables organizations to achieve a business-focused integration of Financial and Operational Planning and Analysis, extended with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML). This area of expertise is known as Extended Planning and Analysis (xP&A). QueBIT's collaborative, incremental and business-driven approach is driven by over twenty years of experience in delivering successful xP&A solutions to hundreds of mid-market and large companies across all industry sectors and lines of business. For more information on how your organization can Analyze, Plan and Achieve your own xP&A journey, please check us out at http://www.quebit.com.
About Anaplan - Anaplan (NYSE: PLAN) is a transformative way to see, plan, and run your business. Using our proprietary Hyperblock™ technology, Anaplan lets you contextualize real-time performance, and forecast future outcomes for faster, confident decisions. Because connecting strategy and plans to collaborative execution across your enterprise is required to move business FORWARD today. Based in San Francisco, we have 20 offices globally, 175 partners and more than 1,700 customers worldwide. To learn more, visit http://www.Anaplan.com.
