MATERIALS PARK, Ohio , June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ASM International has recognized QuesTek Innovations with its 2021 Engineering Materials Achievement Award for the design and commercialization of novel high‐performance carburizable steels enabling more durable, lighter weight transmission gears with increased power density.
The primary contribution of the use of Ferrium® C64® steel steel in high-performance gear applications is safety. The greatly improved temperature resistance of Ferrium® C64® steel vs. commonly used aerospace gear steels means that gears made from Ferrium® C64® steel will last longer in an "oil-out" event, allowing helicopters to operate for 2 to 3 times longer without failure, and providing adequate time to land in safety and save lives. This improved performance can dramatically increase safety wherever gears are used in demanding applications, ranging from race cars to wind turbines.
Ferrium® C64® steel is commercially available at industrial scale under license agreement with Carpenter Technology. Ferrium® C64® steel is covered under US Patent US 8801872 B2 and various foreign granted filings. A large factor in this engineering and commercialization achievement was establishing strong partnerships across the entire supply chain. In addition to the relationship with Carpenter Technology to develop production processes, agreements with Scot Forge, ATI Ladish, and Larson developed forging practices, and Solar Atmospheres worked with QuesTek on heat treating. Additional partnerships with machining specialists included Forest City Gear, Delta Gear, and Triumph, as well as REM Chemical for superfinishing. A significant amount of fatigue data was developed at the Gear Research Institute, as well as at the NASA Glenn Research Center. These partners make Ferrium® C64® steel available at a production scale today for a variety of applications. Ferrium® C64® steel steel has been supplied to many industries ranging from aerospace, oil and gas, and high-performance racing to hand tools and agriculture.
The Engineering Materials Achievement Award recognizes the following for their contributions: Dr. Jason T. Sebastian, Mr. Chris Kern, Mr. Jeff Grabowski, Mr. Kerem Taskin, Dr. Thomas S. Kozmel, Prof. Gregory B. Olson, FASM.
Established in 1969, the Engineering Materials Achievement Award recognizes an outstanding achievement in materials or materials systems relating to the application of knowledge of materials to an engineering structure or the design and manufacture of a product. The purpose of this award is to seek out and recognize the outstanding developments in the application of materials in products or in engineering structures and to honor the organization or individuals responsible for them. To learn more about ASM Awards or to consider a nomination, please visit:
https://www.asminternational.org/membership/awards/nominate.
About ASM International
ASM International is the world's largest and foremost professional technical society serving the information needs of scientists, engineers, and technicians who develop, test, select, and apply advanced materials, including metals, composites, polymers, and ceramics. As the world's largest and most established materials information society, ASM engages and connects members to a global network of peers and provides access to trusted materials information through reference content and data, education courses, international events, and applied research.
To learn more about ASM International, visit asminternational.org or call 440.338.5151 to speak with an ASM International representative. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
Media Contact
Christine Hoover, ASM International, 4403385151, jennifer.kelly@asminternational.org
SOURCE ASM International