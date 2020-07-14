NEW YORK, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Questus, an independent digital advertising agency, has promoted Debbie Dumont to the role of Managing Director. In this key leadership role, Debbie will run operations and lead major accounts at the rapidly growing agency.
With nearly two decades of experience in the financial, travel, entertainment and CPG verticals, Debbie has been a key contributor to the agency's growth, operational excellence, digital innovation and award-winning campaigns. With Debbie's support, Questus grew 30% over the past two years.
"I speak on behalf of the entire agency when I say that we are thrilled to have Debbie officially running all operations and overseeing major accounts at Questus," said Founding Partner Jeff Rosenblum. "Our mission is to put everyone on our team in position to do the best work of their careers. Debbie's focus on creating the industry-leading culture while constantly pushing our creativity has led to incredible results for our agency, our team and our clients."
Questus considers culture core to its success. Debbie will continue to drive a collaborative agency environment that leads to industry-leading creativity and data-driven storytelling.
"During my years at Questus, I've witnessed the agency adapt and innovate in the ever-changing world of digital advertising," Debbie said. "I am excited to step into my next role here, and honored to work alongside this amazingly talented team on our continued journey of growth and evolution."
Questus, which offers a full suite of services including strategic planning, creative development, social media management, media buying, analytics, and optimization, tells brand stories for the connected sales funnel. Its focus on a collaborative culture and measurable results has led to strategic work with leading brands including Amazon, Capital One, Samsung, Starbucks, Universal, Suzuki, and Wyndham. To learn more, please visit https://www.questus.com/.