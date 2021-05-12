NEW YORK, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Queue Associates, Inc. is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner focused on consulting and implementation services for Microsoft Dynamics 365 intelligent business applications and other complementary Microsoft offerings. Queue is proud to announce that it has achieved the prestigious International Organization for Standardization ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2013 certifications for the United States as well as in other locations across the globe.
ISO 9001:2015 certification provides a model for Queue Associates to help build effective quality management systems for Microsoft Dynamics 365 and other related client initiatives throughout complete project lifecycles. This specific standard is based on several quality management principles, including a strong customer focus, an involvement of high-level organization management, a process-oriented approach, and an ongoing improvement of processes. All are attributes essential to Microsoft Dynamics 365 application selection, implementation and customization, and support.
ISO 27001:2013 is the internationally recognized standard describing the requirements for an Information Security Management System (ISMS). It represents a blueprint for building a solid foundation for information security. Queue Associates' achievement of this certification demonstrates its continued commitment to following the highest standards in data security and privacy for all Microsoft application, cloud, desktop image, and remote work paradigms. The standard also includes requirements for the assessment and treatment of information security risks.
"Our ISO recognitions are important accomplishments for Queue," said Jeffrey Goldstein, Queue Associates, Inc.'s Managing Director. "They are part of our comprehensive, long-term commitment to maintaining quality, safety, and information security in delivering our Microsoft-focused solutions. Those services are centered on an organization's most sensitive information—including financial and customer data and related applications, and the virtual and on-premises infrastructure housing those assets."
With the two ISO achievements, Queue Associates is provided with the framework needed to help consistently meet customer expectations and regulatory requirements. Queue Associates' ISO certifications were issued through a rigorous process overseen by QMS International, one of the leading ISO certification bodies.
About Queue Associates, Inc.
Founded in 1992, Queue Associates, Inc., headquartered in New York City, is a consulting and professional services organization – and Microsoft Gold Certified Partner – dedicated to providing Microsoft solutions to domestic and global organizations. These solutions include accounting and finance, project accounting, human resources, enterprise resource planning (ERP), and customer relationship management (CRM) systems. Queue Associates' team comprises full-time Microsoft Certified Developers and Microsoft Certified System Engineers in addition to certified public accountants (CPAs).
To learn more, please visit https://queueassoc.com/
Media Contact
Lingling Chen, Queue Associates, Inc., +1 (212) 269-1313 Ext: 2, lchen@queueassoc.com
Jeffrey Goldstein, Queue Associates, Inc., 212-269-1313, jgoldstein@queueassoc.com
SOURCE Queue Associates, Inc.