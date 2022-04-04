Queue Associates, Inc. has exciting news to share — they have become a member of the ADP Partner Advantage Program.
ORLANDO, Fla., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Queue Associates, Inc. has exciting news to share — they have become a member of the ADP Partner Advantage Program. ADP and Queue are announcing the partnership this week at the Directions North America ("Directions NA") conference, the premier Microsoft Dynamics 365 event driven by Partners for Partners. The event is taking place from April 4-6, 2022, at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress in Orlando, FL.
Queue can add tremendous value through this program by connecting our clients to exclusive ADP tools, resources, and experiences to help address their growing Payroll and Human Resources requirements while assisting with Microsoft Dynamics technology integration challenges.
Queue Associates is a Microsoft Gold-certified Partner focused on delivering complete solutions surrounding the about:blank [Microsoft Dynamics 365 Human Resources __title__ null] platform and others in the comprehensive Dynamics 365 business suite. ADP's integrated human capital management (HCM) system includes modules for recruitment/onboarding, HR and benefits, mobile apps and self-service tools, payroll and time and attendance, as well as an extensive marketplace. Queue's participation in the ADP Partner Advantage Program allows us to spearhead HCM implementation with the synergistic Microsoft and ADP platforms, reduce costs, automate manual processes, and help clients make the most of their technology investment.
Jeffrey Goldstein, Queue Associates' Managing Director, says: "There's rarely an international one-size-fits-all HCM solution for all of our clients. ADP Workforce Now and other ADP solutions connect to best-in-class Microsoft Dynamics 365 offerings. With these combined solutions, we collectively offer our clients more than technology, so they can choose the best program for their business while remaining scalable to meet future needs. Whether it is stand-alone technology or full-level service with HR outsourcing, ADP and Microsoft products – implemented by Queue Associates – offer reliable options to meet our clients where they are at and get their business where it is going."
About ADP
ADP is a comprehensive global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solutions that unite HR, payroll, talent, time, tax and benefits administration, and a leader in business outsourcing services, analytics, and compliance expertise. The company's unmatched experience, deep insights, and cutting-edge technology have transformed human resources from a back-office administrative function to a strategic business advantage.
For over 70 years, ADP has led the way in defining the future of business solutions. ADP is proud to be named to FORTUNE Magazine's "World's Most Admired Companies®" list for 15 consecutive years.
Learn more at https://www.adp.com/.
About Queue Associates
Queue Associates, Inc. is a Microsoft Dynamics Gold-certified Partner and a full-service consulting firm, celebrating its 30thyear in business in 2022. The company focuses on providing solutions surrounding the Microsoft Dynamics 365 suite and complimentary Microsoft products and services to various sized organizations in the United States, the UK, Europe, Hong Kong, Greater China, the APAC region, and other locations worldwide. Queue implements solutions that serve Human Resources/Human Capital Management (HCM), Finance, Sales, Customer Service, Field Service, Project Operations, Marketing, and more, with the current Microsoft Dynamics 365 platform and on-prem products.
Learn more at https://queueassoc.com/.
Media Contact
Dianne Rivera, Queue Associates Inc., 1 (212) 269-1313 Ext: 5, drivera@queueassoc.com
SOURCE Queue Associates Inc.