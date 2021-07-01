NEW YORK, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Queue Associates Worldwide has been named to the Bob Scott's Top 100 VARs for 2021. The Top 100 resellers are chosen from organizations specializing in the sale and implementation of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and accounting software.
"We want to congratulate this year's class of Bob Scott's Top 100 VARs," said Bob Scott, executive editor of ERP Global Insights (formerly known as Bob Scott's Insights). "This selection represents recognition of leaders in this important field."
The selection is based on annual revenue generated by each reseller. A special report that includes names of the organizations selected for this year's Top 100 list, ranked by revenue, is downloadable at http://www.erpglobalinsights.com.
Jeffrey Goldstein, Managing Director of Queue Associates said of the honor: "We are thrilled to be included in the Bob Scott's 2021 list. It represents our commitment to and investment in growing our company – in the U.S. and to companies localized in Europe and Asia-Pacific – to one of the largest and most successful Microsoft Dynamics 365 Gold Partners."
About Bob Scott
Bob Scott has been informing and entertaining the mid-market financial software community via his email newsletters for 22 years. He has published this information via the Bob Scott's Insights newsletter—now known as ERP Global Insights—and website since 2009.
He has covered this market for nearly 30 years through print and electronic publications, first as technology editor of Accounting Today and then as the Editor of Accounting Technology from 1997 through 2009. He has covered the traditional tax and accounting profession during the same time and has continued to address that market.
About Queue Associates Worldwide
Founded in 1992, Queue Associates Worldwide, headquartered in New York City, is a consulting and professional services organization – and Microsoft Gold Certified Partner – dedicated to providing Microsoft solutions to domestic and global organizations. These solutions include accounting and finance, project accounting, human resources, enterprise resource planning (ERP), and customer relationship management (CRM) systems. Queue Associates' team comprises full-time Microsoft Certified Developers and Microsoft Certified System Engineers in addition to certified public accountants (CPAs).
Learn more at https://queueassoc.com/.
