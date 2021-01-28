TROY, Mich., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Especially automotive suppliers frequently have to assess and provide parts for different programs and model ranges with different take rates within one delivery volume. Previously, changes in program requirements such as volume planning or program period were calculated outside FACTON EPC and updated in the calculations later. This changes in version 12.
In order to increase supplier companies' planning security, the manufacturer of the Enterprise Product Costing (EPC) Suite FACTON has extended its EPC Cost Management Solution by the function of programs and take rates. As of now, it is possible to manage programs with different volume scenarios and assign them to a multi-project.
"Customer-specific program data and take rates can now be managed and calculated more efficiently with our EPC standard solution. The advantage for companies is that they can submit quotations to their customers more quickly and react more flexibly to changes," says Alexander M. Swoboda, CEO of FACTON.
Every product calculation can establish the development of quantities and the production time on the basis of product-specific take rates. Customer-induced changes of the program data can be modified easily and updated in the multi-project. Quantities are established automatically based on the new requirements. This saves time and ensures everybody is calculating using the latest customer data and quantity scenarios. Production programs with customized delivery volumes and program periods as well as the corresponding volume scenarios can be directly displayed in the EPC software solution.
About FACTON
The FACTON EPC Suite is the leading Enterprise Product Costing (EPC) solution for the automotive, aerospace, mechanical engineering, and electronics industries. Its specific solutions offer robust answers to the requirements of executive management and individual departments within the enterprise. FACTON EPC enables standardized, enterprise-wide costing independent of location and department for maximum product cost transparency throughout every phase of the product lifecycle. FACTON was founded in 1998 and has locations in Potsdam, Dresden, Stuttgart, and Detroit. The international portfolio of customers includes Ford Motor Company, Henniges Automotive, Airbus, Mahle Behr, MANN+HUMMEL, Porsche, and other renowned manufacturers.
Media Contact
Marcella Robinette, FACTON, +1 248 687 1120, Marcella.Robinette@facton.com
Katharina Gador, FACTON, +49 1525 52286-18, katharina.gador@facton.com
SOURCE FACTON