BOSTON, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quickbase, a leading no-code operational agility platform, today announced the deployment of coronavirus vaccine distribution applications, accelerating shots in arms with local governments and healthcare systems. With customers such as Tarrant County, the third-largest county in Texas, New Orleans 911/311 and PeaceHealth Medical Centers, Quickbase is speeding up the delivery of vaccines and providing much-needed visibility into the ever-changing coronavirus vaccine rollout process.
"We're seeing states, counties and cities get stuck in the last mile of vaccine distribution where processes are too unique, too integrated and too dynamic for most software solutions," said Ed Jennings, CEO at Quickbase. "We're committed to doing whatever it takes to help remove those barriers. Logistics is the last thing that should slow down efforts to end the pandemic. What our customers have been able to do with our no-code platform is a testament to what's possible when you can unlock the potential of teams to adapt at speed."
Tarrant County excels at vaccine distribution to vulnerable populations
"Tarrant County Public Health was able to stand up a vaccine registration portal in a matter of days, which has processed more than 500,000 requests for vaccination in a little less than two months," said Angela Hagy, deputy director of public health, Tarrant County. "At its peak, the system was able to process more than 40,000 requests on a single day without issue. By utilizing a web-based platform, we have been able to engage community partners to assist us in the COVID-19 response while being able to maintain social distancing (sharing a system, without sharing an office)."
Texas has distributed more vaccines by volume than any other state except California, and of 254 counties in Texas, Tarrant County ranks among the top 10 by percentage of individuals who have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
While the State of Texas purchased Salesforce to support its statewide COVID-19 response, Tarrant County, Texas has been using Quickbase to track cases since early 2020. They have since extended their use of the Quickbase platform to include vaccine distribution due to the need for technology that will flex and adapt in a way traditional software can't handle. Partnering with the Quickbase team, Tarrant County was able to get their custom vaccination portal up and running in a matter of days while other locations around the state and the country are stuck at a standstill navigating complexity that their systems can't handle.
The Tarrant County Quickbase app acts as a request portal for residents to register and check eligibility to receive an approved COVID vaccine. Upon receiving approval, the app moves them through the process of scheduling a date, time and vaccination site for the first round. It is also used on-site to check in individuals and schedule booster shots either 21 or 28 days later, depending on the vaccine received.
The City of New Orleans races to the challenge
As New Orleans is working to fight the virus – most recently canceling all Mardi Gras celebrations and closing all bars during peak celebration days – the city is moving quickly to try and get as many citizens registered and vaccinated as possible. The City of New Orleans' local government, through NOLA-311, is using Quickbase to run their public vaccination campaign.
"We are excited to say that 100% of the NOLA-311 public vaccination campaign is running on the Quickbase platform," said Tyrell Morris, executive director, Orleans Parish Communication District (New Orleans 911/311). "With the applications we've built, the public is able to check their eligibility, register and schedule their appointments to get the first dose of the vaccine, then schedule their second dosage appointment. We've been able to get hundreds vaccinated in a matter of weeks following the app roll-out."
New Orleans 911/311 are utilizing Quickbase to update their applications in real-time, including when new doses become available, managing both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and the different dosage timelines, and updating the public on the city's efforts. The user experience is simple - New Orleans citizens can visit ready.nola.gov/getvaccine to check their status, and make an appointment if they're eligible. Quickbase then automates all the reminder notifications - both in text and call format - to limit the number of no-shows and increase the number of vaccines that are administered each day.
In addition to state and local governments, healthcare systems are seeing the value of flexible and adaptable technology to roll out their vaccine distribution plans.
PeaceHealth, a not-for-profit health care system with medical centers, critical access hospitals and medical clinics located in Washington, Oregon and Alaska, is using Quickbase for their vaccine distribution. CIO Will Weider shared in a Tweet: "The COVID-19 Vaccination scheduling app we built with Quickbase is amazing. Our low-code platform strategy solves lots of problems quickly and elegantly."
A proven solution for vaccine distribution management
Quickbase is committed to helping state and local governments immediately stand up vaccine roll out solutions that are tailored to their unique workflows and can be changed in real time as needs change.
The company is offering:
- A dedicated implementation team to get you started fast
- Fundamental training to help you sustain success
- A set of templates, based on best practices of current customers, that serve as a headstart for your vaccine distribution management solution
- Fast customization and iteration to meet the unique needs of your community and keep up with changing regulations
For more information, visit http://quickbase.com/coronavirus-vaccine-distribution/.
About Quickbase
Quickbase provides a no-code operational agility platform that enables organizations to improve operations through real-time insights and automation across complex processes and disparate systems. Our goal is to help companies achieve operational agility—to be more responsive to customers, more engaging to employees and as adaptable as possible to what's next. Quickbase helps nearly 6,000 customers, including over 80 percent of the Fortune 50. Visit quickbase.com to learn more.
Media Contact
Chris Shattuck, ARPR on behalf of Quickbase, 8553008209, chris@arpr.com
SOURCE Quickbase