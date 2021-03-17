CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quickbase, a leading no-code operational agility platform, today announced a new brand look and a series of innovations, touting strong momentum as more organizations turn to its platform to help manage through change. The company has strategically invested in its market growth, brand identity and commercial innovations, in service to building the most flexible and responsive organizations in the world.
"Our new brand and our innovative new approach to services is designed to help more organizations adopt the practices and technology required to realize that massive opportunity," said Quickbase chief marketing officer Eric Olson. "We believe the way to thrive in times of change is not by adding more applications. Rather, it's about tapping into the potential of the people, information and systems you already have."
Quickbase, which helps businesses improve operations with real-time insights and automation of workflows across systems and teams, has spent 20 years enabling non-coders to safely create, integrate and adapt complex workflows. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the demand for that practice has taken off. In fact, analyst reports indicate that by 2025, 70% of new applications developed by enterprises will use low-code or no-code technologies (up from less than 25% in 2020). Moreover, from Q3 to Q4 2020, Quickbase's enterprise customer bookings increased more than 42%.
GROWING COMPANY WITH STRATEGIC LEADERSHIP
Today's announcement represents the next chapter in Quickbase's growth story. After leaving Intuit in 2016 and most recently joining the Vista Equity Partners' portfolio, Quickbase acquired CloudPipes in 2019 and launched a new integration and automation capability based on its Pipelines technology. Since its launch, the use of Quickbase's Pipelines technology has grown 100x. Additionally, last year, the company appointed new senior leadership, including Ed Jennings (chief executive officer), Deb Gildersleeve (chief information officer), Steve Webber (chief financial officer), and Mike McGuiness in the recently-created role of chief commercial officer.
Quickbase has continuously evolved over the last 20 years, and this year marks a critical point in the organization's growth. At the start of 2021, Quickbase launched a refreshed brand identity - giving the organization a new look and feel to accompany its massive growth trajectory and better align with its goals and customer value. The new brand identity, platform innovations and upcoming services offerings better reflect Quickbase as a company, and match the brand's mission to help organizations be more responsive and adaptable. At its core, Quickbase and its no-code platform helps businesses and their teams flex and evolve by safely connecting people, information and ideas.
NEW OFFICE LOCATIONS AND HIGH EMPLOYEE GROWTH
Today, the company has nearly 500 employees in the U.S. across offices in Boston, MA and Salt Lake City, UT, with more than 170 new hires since the start of 2020. Additionally, the Quickbase office in Bulgaria - which was part of the Cloudpipes acquisition - has plans to grow 200% throughout the fiscal year. In late summer 2021, the company will move its headquarters from Cambridge to downtown Boston. The new office - located at 290 Congress Street, Atlantic Wharf on the Fort Point Channel - will be a flexible workspace that's intentionally designed to embrace a post-COVID hybrid work model.
INVESTING IN COMMERCIAL INNOVATION
At the company's Empower conference in May, Quickbase will launch a new services package. Named Quickbase Enablement Services, these packages are designed to help organizations quickly, easily and cost-effectively establish a sustainable practice that empowers its business users to safely connect, adapt and collaborate. Unlike traditional professional services, this offering is designed to be a partnership with Quickbase and its customers – inclusive of training, safe and secure no-code governance best practices, as well as guidance for establishing centers of excellence – to ensure a foundation for long-term success.
"We're seeing organizations across industries needing to build workflows that are too unique, dynamic and complex for traditional software to support. Businesses need innovative solutions and the ability to adapt and flex now, which is why we've created an offering that is four times faster than traditional low-code providers and 20 times faster than custom development," said Ed Jennings, CEO of Quickbase. "The incredible work we've seen our customers accomplish not just in the last year amidst massive disruption, but since the brand's inception over two decades ago, shows what's possible when you can unlock the potential of teams and people to create their own solutions and adapt at speed and scale."
