SAN FRANCISCO, Feb.9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Feb 28, 2022 is the due date to file ACA paper forms. Be prepared by processing ACA forms 1095 and 1094 quickly with ez1095 software from Halfpricesoft.com. Now, business customers that are utilizing QuickBooks or other software, can also export the employees into a .csv file. ez1095 can import the employee data and form data from the .csv file to save time. See instructions at
https://www.halfpricesoft.com/aca-1095/ez1095_QuickBooks.asp
"ez1095 2021 software now supports Quickbooks customers to process ACA forms in-house," said Dr. Ge, the Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.
ez1095 software offers customers a user-friendly graphic interface and Windows menus to make the software quick and easy to set up, use and understand. Priced from just $195 per installation, ($295 for efile version)
The main features include but are not limited to :
- Customers utilizing QuickBooks or other software, can export the employees into a
csv file
- Fast data import feature
- Print Form 1095 C: Employer-Provided Health Insurance Offer and Coverage Insurance
- Print Form 1094 C: Transmittal of Employer-Provided Health Insurance Offer and Coverage Information Returns
- Print Form 1095-B: Health Coverage
- Print Form 1094-B: Transmittal of Health Coverage Information Return
- Print ACA Form 1095-C, 1094-C, 1095-B and 1094-B on white paper for recipients and IRS with inkjet or laser printer.
- PDF print 1095-C and 1095-B recipient copies
- Efile version available at additional cost.
- Support unlimited companies.
- Support an unlimited number of recipients.
- Print an unlimited number of 1095 and 1094 forms.
Ez1095 Costs:
$195.00 for a single user print version
$295.00 for single user efile version (network version available for additional costs)
$495.00 for IRS & State Efile Version
Test drive the latest ez1095 ACA software at no cost or obligation at: https://www.halfpricesoft.com/aca-1095/aca-1095-software.asp
About halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software,
including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
Media Contact
T. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-259-0936, services@halfpricesoft.com
SOURCE halfpricesoft.com