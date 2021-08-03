LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- QuickFee, a leading payments solution partner for professional and commercial service providers in the U.S. and Australia, is pleased to announce an expansion of its strategic partnership with BlueSnap. BlueSnap is a global payments technology company offering a robust payment gateway for high-growth B2B and B2C businesses.
The partnership originally formed when QuickFee launched its Buy Now Pay Later product in December 2020, using BlueSnap's payment gateway to process transactions. As the QuickFee solution has evolved and continues to reach new markets, BlueSnap and QuickFee will partner on additional integrations that further expand existing card, ACH/EFT, and merchant processing capabilities. The added functionality, tailored to meet growing demand in the broader services sector for flexible payment options, expands processing margins while driving greater platform scalability across the QuickFee portfolio.
Powered by the latest payment technology, the BlueSnap All-in-One Payment Platform supports over 110 different payment types, ranging from integrated payments to invoices and manual orders. This modern platform enables seamless API connectivity with QuickFee's new technology suite.
"We are thrilled to partner with BlueSnap on this latest integration which supports the continued scaling of our payments ecosystem while reaching new audiences in the process," said Eric Lookhoff, QuickFee CEO.
Deepening the partnership with BlueSnap further supports the growing demand for the QuickFee payments offering, benefits include:
- Increased ACH processing functionality
- Personalized merchant settlement options
- Enhanced fraud monitoring and risk management
- Improved underwriting and onboarding automation
- Expanded credit card and Buy Now Pay Later offerings
"We're excited to expand our partnership with QuickFee by providing a white-labeled global payment solution that allows high-growth businesses a scalable payment experience with auto-onboarding which offers a localized payment option and greater visibility into their payment program with a merchant managed portal," said Ralph Dangelmaier, BlueSnap CEO.
About QuickFee
QuickFee provides a personalized payment experience designed to help merchants increase revenue and meet the growing demand for flexible payments. With more than a decade of experience serving the professional services market, QuickFee is now bringing its proven payments model to a wider range of businesses than ever before, from personal and home services to the commercial space. As a trusted payments partner, QuickFee empowers your customers to pay how and when they want, so you can focus on what you do best.
For additional information, visit http://www.quickfee.com.
About BlueSnap
BlueSnap provides an All-in-One Payment Platform designed to increase sales and reduce costs for B2B and B2C businesses. Our Platform supports online and mobile sales, marketplaces, subscriptions, invoice payments, manual orders through a virtual terminal and integrated payments. With a single integration to our Platform, businesses can accept any payment with ease. The Platform includes access to 110 payment types, including popular eWallets, built-in world-class fraud prevention to protect sales and detailed analytics to help businesses grow. Based in Waltham, MA, BlueSnap is backed by world-class private equity investors including Great Hill Partners and Parthenon Capital Partners.
Learn more at home.bluesnap.com.
