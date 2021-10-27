LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- QuickFee offers a secure online payment platform for professional service firms. The company is now launching an offering that will streamline the payment process even further for accountants: QuickFee Connect, which integrates QuickFee's payment options with practice management software.
QuickFee Connect integrates with Wolters Kluwer CCH ProSystem fx Practice Management and will soon be available for users of CCH Axcess Practice. With this integration, clients can click through an invoice and choose to pay online immediately or pay over time with a low-interest financing plan. No matter how a client chooses to pay their invoice, the firm always gets paid upfront and in full.
Many accounting firms aim to reduce days sales outstanding (DSO) and collections. Up to 20% of accounting firm revenue may be locked in accounts receivable at year-end, with firms often spending valuable staff time chasing late invoices. QuickFee Connect alleviates these pain points by improving digital invoice delivery, resulting in a faster and more accurate payment workflow.
Aubrey Amatelli, new Chief Revenue Officer at QuickFee, shared how firms will benefit: "We are thrilled to announce that QuickFee now integrates with CCH ProSystem fx Practice Management, with more integrations to follow soon," said Amatelli. "This integrated payment functionality puts your clients back in the driver's seat and gives them more control over their payments. That means professionals and administrators can focus on the most rewarding work, rather than chasing down collections and performing manual tasks and data entry."
QuickFee Connect also includes an automated reminder system that makes it simple to remind clients about overdue payments.
"We know from our experience with firms that every touchpoint in the payment process costs valuable time – and reduces the chance that clients will pay their invoices when due," said Bruce Coombes, Managing Director of QuickFee Australia. "We built Connect so firms can eliminate these extra payment touchpoints and improve how the invoice process is working from end-to-end."
Connect adds the following features to the QuickFee payments suite:
- Integrates with leading practice management systems, including Wolters Kluwer CCH ProSystem fx Practice Management (with CCH Axcess Practice coming soon)
- Personalized invoice links for a streamlined invoice payment experience
- Automated reminder system that can be tailored to fit the firm's needs
- Improved payment reconciliation with practice management software
QuickFee CEO Eric Lookhoff said: "We're excited to bring QuickFee Connect to the professional services marketplace, beginning with the field of accounting. Paying the invoice is often the last impression that a client has with the firm: We believe that experience should be a positive one and ensure repeat business for the firm. The entire accounting profession is trying to better leverage data, boost firm capacity, and increase client engagement. By streamlining the invoicing process, QuickFee Connect is setting a strong foundation in all three of these areas."
