LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FinTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market, today announced that it has selected QuickFi® by Innovation Finance USA, as winner of the "Best Overall LendTech Company" award in the sixth annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program. In 2020, QuickFi was recognized with the "Business Lending Innovation Award" by FinTech Breakthrough.
QuickFi is the world's only 100% digital, mobile, borrower-self-service business equipment financing platform, enabling business equipment buyers to almost instantly establish and secure business equipment leases and loans ranging from $5,000 to $5,000,000. The Company's patented technologies include biometric authentication, drivers' license verification, artificial intelligence/machine learning, blockchain, and other advanced security, mobile and cloud technologies.
QuickFi enables creditworthy businesses to obtain low, fixed-rate term equipment financing on the self-service platform that is accessible from anywhere, 24/7, with no fees or hidden costs.
"The existing business model for commercial equipment finance as it stands is much too costly for all involved parties and the process is in major need for digitization," said James Johnson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. "QuickFi is addressing this challenge head-on, driving 'breakthrough' lending innovation and digitization in this market to dramatically simplify and accelerate the financing process for OEM finance companies and banks – where now transactions can be completed in minutes instead of days or weeks. We are thrilled to name QuickFi our 'Best Overall LendTech Company' for 2022."
The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and many more. The 2022 FinTech Breakthrough Award program attracted more than 3,950 nominations from across the globe.
"We are honored to be recognized by FinTech Breakthrough as the Best Overall LendTech Company. We set out to build a borrower self-service lending platform enabling small and medium business borrowers to quickly and simply access low cost equipment financing. In addition to being simple and fast, QuickFi addresses important public policy considerations with its color-blind, gender-blind underwriting design. QuickFi offers borrowers the most transparent business equipment financing terms available anywhere," said Bill Verhelle, CEO of Innovation Finance. "QuickFi provides global equipment manufacturers and banks with private-label, 100% mobile, digital, self-service equipment financing at less than one-third the cost of legacy business models."
QuickFi was developed by the founders of First American Equipment Finance, and Innovation Finance USA is the developer behind QuickFi, which is currently patent pending.
