SAN JOSE, Calif., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low-power multicore voice-enabled system-on-chips (SoCs), embedded FPGA (eFPGA), intellectual property (IP), Internet of Things (IoT), and endpoint artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, today announced that it has joined the Russell Microcap® Index. The Company became a member of the Russell Investments family of U.S. indexes upon their official reconstitution, made effective as of the market open today.
Membership in the Russell Microcap® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.
"We are pleased that our shares are now included in the Russell Index. This move should benefit our shareholders by increasing the visibility and awareness of the Company with institutional investors and the larger investment community," said Brian Faith, QuickLogic president and CEO. "We look forward to this broader exposure as we continue to execute towards our strategic and financial goals."
Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.
About QuickLogic
QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre-processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from our recently acquired wholly-owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice and sensor processing across mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com and https://www.quicklogic.com/blog/.
