SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) ("QuickLogic" or the "Company"), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2020, ended June 28, 2020.
Recent Highlights
- QuickLogic Announced its new Open Reconfigurable Computing Initiative
- SensiML Uses AI Technology to Help Fight COVID-19 Global Pandemic
- Completed over-subscribed public offering of common stock, raising approximately $8.1 million in net proceeds
- QuickLogic Added to the Russell Microcap Index
Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results
Total revenue for the second quarter of 2020 was $2.2 million, an increase of 2% compared with the first quarter of 2020, and 5% compared with the second quarter of 2019. New product revenue was $0.8 million in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 69% compared with the first quarter of 2020, and 15% compared with the second quarter of 2019. This sequential and year over year increase was primarily due to higher sales of EOS S3 product. Mature product revenue was $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2020, down 18% compared with the first quarter of 2020, and flat compared with the second quarter of 2019.
Second quarter 2020 GAAP gross margin was 45.7%, compared with 51.7% in the first quarter of 2020, and 49.0% in the second quarter of 2019.
Second quarter 2020 non-GAAP gross margin was 47.1%, compared with 52.2% in the first quarter of 2020 and 49.8% in the second quarter of 2019. The lower gross margin in the second quarter 2020 was primarily due to a higher percentage of products shipped into the smartphone market.
Second quarter 2020 GAAP operating expenses were $3.9 million, improved from $4.2 million in the first quarter of 2020, and $5.6 million in the second quarter of 2019.
Second quarter 2020 non-GAAP operating expenses were $3.2 million, improved from $4.1 million in the first quarter of 2020, and from $4.8 million in the second quarter of 2019.
Second quarter 2020 GAAP net loss was $3.0 million, or $0.35 per share, compared with a net loss of $3.2 million, or $0.38 per share, in the first quarter of 2020, and a net loss of $4.6 million, or $0.65 per share, in the second quarter of 2019.
Second quarter 2020 non-GAAP net loss was $2.2 million, or $0.26 per share, compared with a net loss of $3.1 million, or $0.37 per share, in the first quarter of 2020, and a net loss of $3.8 million, or $0.54 per share, in the second quarter of 2019.
Please see the section below titled Non-GAAP Financial Measures for an explanation of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures.
Conference Call
About QuickLogic
QuickLogic is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include an embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre-processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice and sensor processing across the multitude of mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT applications. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com and https://www.quicklogic.com/blog/.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
QuickLogic reports financial information in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, or U.S. GAAP, but believes that non-GAAP financial measures are helpful in evaluating its operating results and comparing its performance to comparable companies. Accordingly, the Company excludes charges related to stock-based compensation, restructuring, the effect of the write-off of long-lived assets and the tax effect on other comprehensive income in calculating non-GAAP (i) income (loss) from operations, (ii) net income (loss), (iii) net income (loss) per share, and (iv) gross margin percentage. The Company provides this non-GAAP information to enable investors to evaluate its operating results in a manner similar to how the Company analyzes its operating results and to provide consistency and comparability with similar companies in the Company's industry.
Management uses the non-GAAP measures, which exclude gains, losses and other charges that are considered by management to be outside of the Company's core operating results, internally to evaluate its operating performance against results in prior periods and its operating plans and forecasts. In addition, the non-GAAP measures are used to plan for the Company's future periods, and serve as a basis for the allocation of the Company's resources, management of operations and the measurement of profit-dependent cash and equity compensation paid to employees and executive officers.
Investors should note, however, that the non-GAAP financial measures used by QuickLogic may not be the same non-GAAP financial measures, and may not be calculated in the same manner, as that of other companies. QuickLogic does not itself, nor does it suggest that investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures alone or as a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of U.S. GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures is included in the financial statements portion of this press release. Investors are encouraged to review the related U.S. GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures with their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures.
Forward Looking Statements
– Tables Follow –
QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 28, 2020
June 30, 2019
March 29, 2020
June 28, 2020
June 30, 2019
Revenue
$
2,196
$
2,087
$
2,158
$
4,354
$
5,281
Cost of revenue
1,192
1,065
1,043
2,235
2,280
Gross profit
1,004
1,022
1,115
2,119
3,001
Operating expenses:
Research and development
2,200
3,215
1,819
4,019
6,457
Selling, general and administrative
1,665
2,340
1,879
3,544
4,786
Restructuring expenses
34
—
479
513
—
Total operating expense
3,899
5,555
4,177
8,076
11,243
Loss from operations
(2,895)
(4,533)
(3,062)
(5,957)
(8,242)
Interest expense
(183)
(124)
(80)
(263)
(207)
Interest and other income, net
72
50
(5)
67
98
Loss before income taxes
(3,006)
(4,607)
(3,147)
(6,153)
(8,351)
(Benefit from) Provision for income taxes
(27)
27
18
(9)
(241)
Net loss
$
(2,979)
$
(4,634)
$
(3,165)
$
(6,144)
$
(8,110)
Net loss per share:
Basic and Diluted (1)
$
(0.35)
$
(0.65)
$
(0.38)
$
(0.73)
$
(1.16)
Weighted average shares:
Basic and Diluted (1)
8,560
7,088
8,362
8,461
7,002
Note: Net loss equals to comprehensive loss for all periods presented.
(1) Net loss per share, and weighted average shares outstanding basic and diluted for the three- and six-months ended June 30, 2019 are adjusted to reflect 1-for-14 reverse stock split effected on December 23, 2019.
QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
June 28, 2020
December 29, 2019
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
26,398
$
21,548
Accounts receivable, net
1,124
1,991
Inventories
3,052
3,260
Other current assets
1,162
1,565
Total current assets
31,736
28,364
Property and equipment, net
591
830
Capitalized internal-use software, net
672
333
Right of use assets
2,212
2,370
Intangible assets, net
934
1,008
Goodwill
185
185
Other assets
291
314
TOTAL ASSETS
$
36,621
$
33,404
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Revolving line of credit
$
15,000
$
15,000
Trade payables
1,644
1,003
Accrued liabilities
890
1,133
Paycheck protection program loan, current portion
461
—
Deferred revenue
56
158
Current portion of capital lease obligations
752
704
Total current liabilities
18,803
17,998
Long-term liabilities:
Paycheck protection program loan, less current portion
730
—
Capital lease obligations, less current portion
1,466
1,583
Total liabilities
20,999
19,581
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, par value
11
8
Additional paid-in capital
305,013
297,073
Accumulated deficit
(289,402)
(283,258)
Total stockholders' equity
15,622
13,823
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
36,621
$
33,404
QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION
SUPPLEMENTAL RECONCILIATIONS OF US GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 28, 2020
June 30, 2019
March 29, 2020
June 28, 2020
June 30, 2019
US GAAP loss from operations
$
(2,895)
$
(4,533)
$
(3,062)
$
(5,957)
$
(8,242)
Adjustment for stock-based compensation within:
Cost of revenue
31
18
12
43
44
Research and development
486
532
(464)
22
1,187
Selling, general and administrative
224
241
54
278
511
Restructuring expenses
34
—
479
513
—
Non-GAAP loss from operations
$
(2,120)
$
(3,742)
$
(2,981)
$
(5,101)
$
(6,500)
US GAAP net loss
$
(2,979)
$
(4,634)
$
(3,165)
$
(6,144)
$
(8,110)
Adjustment for stock-based compensation within:
Cost of revenue
31
18
12
43
44
Research and development
486
532
(464)
22
1,187
Selling, general and administrative
224
241
54
278
511
Restructuring expenses
34
—
479
513
—
Non-GAAP net loss
$
(2,204)
$
(3,843)
$
(3,084)
$
(5,288)
$
(6,368)
US GAAP net loss per share (1)
$
(0.35)
$
(0.65)
$
(0.38)
$
(0.73)
$
(1.16)
Adjustment for stock-based compensation
0.09
0.11
(0.05)
0.08
0.25
Restructuring expenses
*
—
0.06
0.03
—
Non-GAAP net loss per share
$
(0.26)
$
(0.54)
$
(0.37)
$
(0.62)
$
(0.91)
US GAAP gross margin percentage
45.7
%
49.0
%
51.7
%
48.7
%
56.8
%
Adjustment for stock-based compensation included in cost of revenue
1.4
%
0.8
%
0.5
%
1.0
%
0.9
%
Non-GAAP gross margin percentage
47.1
%
49.8
%
52.2
%
49.7
%
57.7
%
* Figures were not considered for reconciliation due to the insignificant amount.
(1) Net loss per share for the three- and six-months ended June 30, 2019 is adjusted to reflect 1-for-14 reverse stock split effected on December 23, 2019.
QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION
SUPPLEMENTAL DATA
(Unaudited)
Percentage of Revenue
Change in Revenue
Q2 2020
Q2 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020 to
Q2 2019
Q2 2020 to
Q1 2020
COMPOSITION OF REVENUE
Revenue by product: (1)
New products
37
%
34
%
23
%
15
%
69
%
Mature products
63
%
66
%
77
%
0
%
(18)
%
Revenue by geography:
Asia Pacific
36
%
26
%
19
%
45
%
92
%
North America
58
%
51
%
44
%
20
%
35
%
Europe
6
%
23
%
37
%
(72)
%
(83)
%
(1)
New products include all products manufactured on 180 nanometer or smaller semiconductor processes, eFPGA IP license, QuickAI and SensiML AI software as a service (SaaS) revenues. Mature products include all products produced on semiconductor processes larger than 180 nanometer.