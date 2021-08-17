QuickLogic logo (PRNewsfoto/QuickLogic Corporation)

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) ("QuickLogic" or the "Company"), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, ended July 4, 2021.

Recent Highlights

Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results

Total revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $2.9 million, an increase of 29% compared with the first quarter of 2021, and an increase of 31% compared with the second quarter of 2020. New product revenue was approximately $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 17% compared with the first quarter of 2021, and an increase of 54% compared with the second quarter of 2020. The increases were primarily due to higher revenue from our sensor processing and connectivity products. Mature product revenue was $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2021, up 39% compared with the first quarter of 2021, and up 18% compared with the second quarter of 2020.

Second quarter 2021 GAAP gross margin was 50.9%, compared with 51.1% in the first quarter of 2021, and 45.7% in the second quarter of 2020.

Second quarter 2021 non-GAAP gross margin was 51.5%, compared with 52.7% in the first quarter of 2021, and 47.1% in the second quarter of 2020.

Second quarter 2021 GAAP operating expenses were $3.4 million, compared with $3.8 million in the first quarter of 2021, and $3.9 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Second quarter 2021 non-GAAP operating expenses were $3.3 million, compared with $3.5 million in the first quarter of 2021, and $3.2 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Second quarter 2021 GAAP net loss was $2.1 million, or $0.18 per share, compared with a net loss of $1.7 million, or $0.15 per share, in first quarter of 2021, and a net loss of $3.0 million, or $0.35 per share, in the second quarter of 2020.

Second quarter 2021 non-GAAP net loss was $1.9 million, or $0.16 per share, compared with a net loss of $1.3 million, or $0.12 per share, in first quarter of 2021, and a net loss of $2.2 million, or $0.26 per share, in the second quarter of 2020.

                 

Conference Call

QuickLogic will hold a conference call at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time today, August 17, 2021, to discuss its current financial results. The conference call will be webcast at QuickLogic's IR Site Events Page at https://ir.quicklogic.com/ir-calendar. To join the live conference, you may dial (877) 407-0792 and international participants should dial (201) 689-8263 by 2:15 p.m. Pacific Time. No Passcode is needed to join the conference call. A recording of the call will be available starting approximately one hour after completion. To access the recording, please call (412) 317-6671 and reference the passcode 13722114. The call recording, which can be accessed by phone, will be archived until Tuesday, August 24, 2021, and the webcast will be available for 12 months on the Company's website.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include an embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre-processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice and sensor processing across the multitude of mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT applications. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com and https://www.quicklogic.com/blog/.

QuickLogic uses its website (www.quicklogic.com), the company blog (https://www.quicklogic.com/blog/), corporate Twitter account (@QuickLogic_Corp), Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/QuickLogic), and LinkedIn page (https://www.linkedin.com/company/13512/) as channels of distribution of information about its products, its planned financial and other announcements, its attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences, and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information, and QuickLogic may use these channels to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor the Company's website and its social media accounts in addition to following the Company's press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcasts.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

QuickLogic reports financial information in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, or U.S. GAAP, but believes that non-GAAP financial measures are helpful in evaluating its operating results and comparing its performance to comparable companies. Accordingly, the Company excludes certain charges related to stock-based compensation, restructuring, the effect of the write-off of long-lived assets and the tax effect on other comprehensive income in calculating non-GAAP (i) income (loss) from operations, (ii) net income (loss), (iii) net income (loss) per share, and (iv) gross margin percentage. The Company provides this non-GAAP information to enable investors to evaluate its operating results in a manner similar to how the Company analyzes its operating results and to provide consistency and comparability with similar companies in the Company's industry.

Management uses the non-GAAP measures, which exclude gains, losses and other charges that are considered by management to be outside of the Company's core operating results, internally to evaluate its operating performance against results in prior periods and its operating plans and forecasts. In addition, the non-GAAP measures are used to plan for the Company's future periods, and serve as a basis for the allocation of the Company's resources, management of operations and the measurement of profit-dependent cash and equity compensation paid to employees and executive officers.

Investors should note, however, that the non-GAAP financial measures used by QuickLogic may not be the same non-GAAP financial measures, and may not be calculated in the same manner, as that of other companies. QuickLogic does not itself, nor does it suggest that investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures alone or as a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of U.S. GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures is included in the financial statements portion of this press release. Investors are encouraged to review the related U.S. GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures with their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, expectations regarding our future business, and actual results may differ due to a variety of factors including: delays in the market acceptance of the Company's new products; the ability to convert design opportunities into customer revenue; our ability to replace revenue from end-of-life products; the level and timing of customer design activity; the market acceptance of our customers' products; the risk that new orders may not result in future revenue; our ability to introduce and produce new products based on advanced wafer technology on a timely basis; our ability to adequately market the low power, competitive pricing and short time-to-market of our new products; intense competition by competitors; our ability to hire and retain qualified personnel; our ability to capitalize on synergies with our newly acquired subsidiary SensiML Corporation; changes in product demand or supply; general economic conditions; political events, international trade disputes, natural disasters and other business interruptions that could disrupt supply or delivery of, or demand for, the Company's products; the unpredictable and ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; and changes in tax rates and exposure to additional tax liabilities. These and other potential factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated or implied are described in more detail in the Company's public reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the risks discussed in the "Risk Factors" section in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in the Company's prior press releases, which are available on the Company's Investor Relations website at http://ir.quicklogic.com/, and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. In addition, please note that the date of this press release is August 17, 2021, and any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. We undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

QuickLogic and logo are registered trademarks of QuickLogic. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) 







Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended







July 4,

2021





June 28,

2020





April 4,

2021





July 4,

2021





June 28,

2020



Revenue



$

2,882





$

2,196





$

2,240





$

5,122





$

4,354



Cost of revenue





1,416







1,192







1,096







2,512







2,235



Gross profit





1,466







1,004







1,144







2,610







2,119



Operating expenses:









































Research and development





1,652







2,200







1,887







3,539







4,019



Selling, general and administrative





1,794







1,665







1,947







3,741







3,544



Restructuring expenses











34



















513



Total operating expense





3,446







3,899







3,834







7,280







8,076



Loss from operations





(1,980)







(2,895)







(2,690)







(4,670)







(5,957)



Interest expense





(32)







(183)







(32)







(64)







(263)



Interest income and other income (expense), net





(45)







72







1,185







1,140







67



Loss before income taxes





(2,057)







(3,006)







(1,537)







(3,594)







(6,153)



Provision for (Benefit from) income taxes





5







(27)







152







157







(9)



Net loss



$

(2,062)





$

(2,979)





$

(1,689)





$

(3,751)





$

(6,144)



Net loss per share:









































Basic and Diluted



$

(0.18)





$

(0.35)





$

(0.15)





$

(0.33)





$

(0.73)



Weighted average shares:









































Basic and Diluted





11,485







8,560







11,264







11,374







8,461





Note: Net loss equals to comprehensive loss for all periods presented.

 

QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)







July 4, 2021





January 3, 2021



ASSETS

















Current assets:

















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



$

18,996





$

22,748



Accounts receivable, net





2,063







1,688



Inventories





2,205







2,688



Other current assets





984







1,066



Total current assets





24,248







28,190



Property and equipment, net





577







548



Capitalized internal-use software, net





1,135







986



Right of use assets





1,483







1,839



Intangible assets, net





806







860



Goodwill





185







185



Other assets





280







280



TOTAL ASSETS



$

28,714





$

32,888



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Current liabilities:

















Revolving line of credit



$

15,000





$

15,000



Trade payables





1,316







935



Accrued liabilities





1,606







1,340



Deferred revenue





76







52



Lease liabilities, current





674







685



Total current liabilities





18,672







18,012



Long-term liabilities:

















Notes payable - non-current











1,192



Lease liabilities, non-current





884







1,197



Other long-term liabilities





189









Total liabilities





19,745







20,401



Stockholders' equity:

















Common stock, par value





12







11



Additional paid-in capital





307,117







306,885



Accumulated deficit





(298,160)







(294,409)



Total stockholders' equity





8,969







12,487



TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



$

28,714





$

32,888



 

QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION

SUPPLEMENTAL RECONCILIATIONS OF US GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)

(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended







July 4,

2021





June 28,

2020





April 4,

2021





July 4,

2021





June 28,

2020



US GAAP loss from operations



$

(1,980)





$

(2,895)





$

(2,690)





$

(4,670)





$

(5,957)



Adjustment for stock-based compensation within:









































Cost of revenue





18







31







36







54







43



Research and development





82







486







157







239







22



Selling, general and administrative





102







224







175







277







278



Restructuring expenses and asset write-offs (1)











34



















513



Non-GAAP loss from operations



$

(1,778)





$

(2,120)





$

(2,322)





$

(4,100)





$

(5,101)



US GAAP net loss



$

(2,062)





$

(2,979)





$

(1,689)





$

(3,751)





$

(6,144)



Adjustment for stock-based compensation within:









































Cost of revenue





18







31







36







54







43



Research and development





82







486







157







239







22



Selling, general and administrative





102







224







175







277







278



Restructuring expenses and asset write-offs











34



















513



Non-GAAP net loss



$

(1,860)





$

(2,204)





$

(1,321)





$

(3,181)





$

(5,288)



US GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted



$

(0.18)





$

(0.35)





$

(0.15)





$

(0.33)





$

(0.73)



Adjustment for stock-based compensation





0.02







0.09







0.03







0.05







0.04



Restructuring expenses and asset write-offs





0







*







0







0







0.07



Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted



$

(0.16)





$

(0.26)





$

(0.12)





$

(0.28)





$

(0.62)



US GAAP gross margin percentage





50.9

%





45.7

%





51.1

%





51.0

%





48.7

%

Adjustment for stock-based compensation included in cost of revenue





0.6

%





1.4

%





1.6

%





1.0

%





1.0

%

Non-GAAP gross margin percentage





51.5

%





47.1

%





52.7

%





52.0

%





49.7

%

 

QUICKLOGIC CORPORATION

SUPPLEMENTAL DATA

(Unaudited)







Percentage of Revenue





Change in Revenue







Q2 2021





Q2 2020





Q1 2021





Q2 2021 to

Q2 2020





Q2 2021 to

Q1 2021



COMPOSITION OF REVENUE









































Revenue by product: (1)









































New products





44

%





37

%





48

%





54

%





17

%

Mature products





56

%





63

%





52

%





18

%





39

%

Revenue by geography:









































Asia Pacific





37

%





36

%





34

%





38

%





43

%

North America





20

%





58

%





56

%





(56)

%





(55)

%

Europe





43

%





6

%





10

%





820

%





445

%





(1)

New products include all products manufactured on 180 nanometer or smaller semiconductor processes, eFPGA IP license,

QuickAI and SensiML AI software as a service (SaaS) revenue. Mature products include all products produced on semiconductor

processes larger than 180 nanometer and includes related royalty revenue.

 

