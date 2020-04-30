SAN JOSE, Calif., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low-power multicore voice-enabled system-on-chips (SoCs), embedded FPGA (eFPGA), intellectual property (IP), Internet of Things (IoT), and endpoint artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, today announced that members of its executive management team are scheduled to participate virtually in the Oppenheimer 5th Annual Emerging Growth Conference.
Event:
Oppenheimer 5th Annual Emerging Growth Conference
Date:
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Availability:
7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time
QuickLogic management will be available for one-on-one meetings. Interested investors should contact QuickLogic Investor Relations at ir@quicklogic.com, or their Oppenheimer representative, to secure a meeting time.
About QuickLogic
QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre-processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from our recently acquired wholly-owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice and sensor processing across mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com and https://www.quicklogic.com/blog/.