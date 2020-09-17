SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice-enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced that Brian Faith, QuickLogic's CEO will be presenting at the CHIPS Alliance Workshop. The CHIPS Alliance is an organization which develops and hosts high-quality, open source hardware code (IP cores), interconnect IP (physical and logical protocols), and open source software development tools for design, verification, and more.
Date:
September 17, 2020
Time:
1:50 p.m. (PDT)
Subject:
Open Source FPGA Tooling, Our Journey from Resistance to Adoption
Register:
Free Workshop, Sign up
In the past few years, an increasing number of new developers with software backgrounds are gravitating towards open source FPGA development tools. With companies like Google and Antmicro, as well as several universities, making significant contributions to them, these tools are only going to keep getting better. In this talk, Brian Faith, CEO of QuickLogic, will share their journey from resistance to adoption, how they decided to take the leap into a more active role in open source FPGA tooling, becoming the 1st Programmable Logic company to do so.
To see the full CHIPS Alliance Workshop schedule and to register for the event, please visit: https://events.linuxfoundation.org/chips-alliance-workshop/program/schedule/.
About QuickLogic
QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre- processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from our recently acquired wholly-owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice, and sensor processing across mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com and www.quicklogic.com.
QuickLogic and logo are registered trademarks of QuickLogic. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.