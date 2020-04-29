QuickLogic_Logo.jpg

QuickLogic logo (PRNewsfoto/QuickLogic Corporation)

 By QuickLogic Corporation

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low-power multicore voice-enabled system-on-chips (SoCs), embedded FPGA (eFPGA), intellectual property (IP), Internet of Things (IoT), and endpoint artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, today announced it has scheduled a conference call to discuss its first quarter fiscal year 2020 financial results on Monday, May 11, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time/2:00 p.m. Pacific Time

Date:  Monday, May 11, 2020
Time:  5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT
Dial-in: Toll Free: 1- 877-407-0792; Toll/International: 1-201-689-8263
Passcode: No passcode needed

Replay: (412) 317-6671
Passcode: 13702119
Duration:  Through May 18, 2020

A webcast of the conference call will be webcast at QuickLogic's IR Site Events Page and will be available for 12 months.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre-processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from our recently acquired wholly-owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice and sensor processing across mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT. For more information, visit http://www.quicklogic.com and https://www.quicklogic.com/blog/.

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.