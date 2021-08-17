MIAMI, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Florida-based healthcare technology innovator, Quick'rCare is No. 241 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.
The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
Quick'rCare also recently ranked No. 6 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Florida list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Florida-based private companies.
"Quick'rCare is honored to be recognized by Inc. Magazine's Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies." Alex Guastella, Quick'rCare Co-founder and CEO said, "Our appearance in the top 250 reflects the incredible work of our team, the support of our healthcare partners, belief by our investors and our dedication to making care accessible to everyone quickly."
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020s unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added over 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
About Quick'rCare
In 2016, serial entrepreneurs Alex Guastella and Raghu Dhulipala joined forces to solve digital problems that sick patients face every day. Quick'rCare was created through much deliberation to be a guidance platform that will help the 145 million people who end up in the emergency room every year. Since its inception, Quick'rCare has helped over a million patients, added over 20 team members, and brought on great investors. We are already in use and countless emergency rooms, urgent care facilities, and retail clinics across the country. http://www.quickrcare.com
About the Inc. 5000
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
