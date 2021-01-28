AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- QuickStart, the award-winning, AI-based IT workforce readiness and career development platform, has successfully partnered with University of Texas at Arlington to offer job-focused, online IT bootcamps. The bootcamps are set to prepare students for the current and future demand of skilled IT talent in fields like cloud computing, cybersecurity, and data science. Individuals can enroll in the bootcamps to begin or grow their IT careers. The curricula are comprehensive, designed to accommodate even those who want to switch their careers and step into the field of information technology.
There is a variety of learning tracks offered in the bootcamps. These tracks are tailored to specific learning and budget needs of students and professionals. For absolute beginners there is a master bootcamp which has self-paced courses, live mentor sessions with industry experienced professionals, practical projects for hands-on learning, and much more. Individuals can also pick a completely self-paced program that does not offer live sessions, is extremely budget-friendly, and suits professionals who are in the field for years and want to refresh their knowledge base.
The bootcamps come with tremendous value propositions that will help build careers in today's competitive yet welcoming world of technology and innovation. Graduates will get certificate of completion from UT - Arlington, an opportunity to choose from 12-month job assistance program (to help get hired) or free IT consultancy training (teaching them to set up their consultancy business). QuickStart also offers various payment methods including discounted upfront fee, instalment plans and third-party funding via income sharing agreement, wiping financial hinderances out of the way.
