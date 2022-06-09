QuickStart Learning, Inc. will provide online IT bootcamps and certification courses in partnership with Georgia Southern University's Division of Continuing Education.
AUSTIN, Texas, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- QuickStart Learning, Inc., the award-winning IT workforce readiness, and career development company, announces a partnership with Georgia Southern University's Division of Continuing Education to offer online IT bootcamps and certification courses. The bootcamps are offered to prepare students for in-demand fields like cybersecurity, data science, cloud engineering, and AI/ML. The curricula of QuickStart bootcamps are comprehensive, and designed to accommodate beginners that are attempting to switch careers and experienced professionals that want to grow their current career in an IT field.
A variety of training and certification options are provided in a couple of different areas of information technology. Through the partnership with Georgia Southern's Division of Continuing Education, QuickStart cybersecurity, AI/ML, data science, and cloud engineering bootcamps will be available to students. The bootcamps offered will provide valuable, in-demand training that will help students build careers in today's competitive field of technology.
"From the beginning, we knew our partnership with QuickStart Learning would be a key part of what Georgia Southern University's Division of Continuing Education has to offer Georgia's growing technology workforce. QuickStart's IT bootcamps are unparalleled in both quality and result, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact this partnership has in our Statesboro and Savannah communities and beyond." - Georgia Southern University, Division of Continuing Education Representative.
Graduates will receive a certificate of completion from the Georgia Southern University Division of Continuing Education and receive a 12-month job assistance program with QuickStart to help with resume building, mock interviews, and more!
QuickStart offers various payment methods including a discounted upfront fee, installment plans, and third-party funding via an income-sharing agreement.
Visit the QuickStart, Learning Inc. and Georgia Southern partnered page:
About Georgia Southern University
Georgia Southern University, a public Carnegie Doctoral/R2 institution founded in 1906, offers 141-degree programs serving nearly 26,500 students through nine colleges on three campuses in Statesboro, Savannah, and Hinesville, and online instruction.
The leading higher education institution in southeast Georgia, the University provides a diverse student population with expert faculty, world-class scholarship, and hands-on learning opportunities. Georgia Southern creates lifelong learners who serve as responsible scholars, leaders, and stewards in their communities. Visit GeorgiaSouthern.edu.
About QuickStart
QuickStart provides 50+ virtual IT certificate courses and bootcamp training programs to help students achieve career growth and workforce readiness. Our expanding catalog of courses covers hundreds of technologies we partner with, including AWS, Microsoft Azure, CompTIA, Cisco, and more. We work with industry experts, hiring managers, and IT professionals to curate the most up-to-date curriculum.
Providing IT certification and training for 35 years has enabled QuickStart to develop an AI-enabled cloud-based platform – CLIPP. The Cognitive Learning & IT Project Performance (CLIPP) platform enhances the learning process for students by personalizing their learning plan tied to their career goals.
At course completion, we provide career services to assist with resume building and the job search process. We have students successfully working in widely known companies such as HP, IBM, Visa, Apple, and more. We've also had some students who used their QuickStart education to gain promotions and advance their careers in their current companies of employment.
Visit QuickStart Learning at http://www.QuickStart.com to start IT certification training to advance your career or upskill your teams to achieve organizational IT project goals.
