NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- QuickSTAT, a leading global life science logistics specialist, has been recertified CEIV Pharma in France. The certification proves the highest service and quality standards developed by IATA and the Pharmaceutical Industry are met for the handling, transportation and logistics of pharmaceutical goods.
The certification is awarded following a comprehensive examination and assessment by an independent auditor. The audit ensures compliance across all requirements of GDP quality management system and adherence to the IATA Temperature Controlled Regulations (TCR). This provides our customers the assurance that QuickSTAT meets the highest level of quality standards for time and temperature sensitive transport for the Life Science and Biotech Community.
CEIV Pharma (Center of Excellence for Independent Validators in Pharmaceutical Logistics) has been created by IATA (International Air Transport Association) as an initiative to bring global standards for pharmaceuticals' transport across the aviation transport network. In achieving IATA CEIV Pharma recertification in Paris, France, QuickSTAT customers can be confident that their products will be delivered according to label claim, ensuring quality is maintained throughout transport. Many top pharmaceutical companies require CEIV Pharma certification as part of their service level agreements.
The recertification of the QuickSTAT France facility adds another key location in the already established Kuehne+Nagel CEIV approved network of 94 Air Logistics Healthcare stations worldwide. The dedicated Kuehne+Nagel Healthcare service offering provides differentiated solutions for critical general cargo, ambient or temperature-controlled door-to-door solutions, all meeting the high-performance standards of the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries.
"The QuickSTAT France team is very proud to be recertified CEIV Pharma, as it highlights our commitment to the Pharma and Biotech Industry. Our customers can be confident that their products will be handled and transported with the utmost care and according to label claim, ensuring product integrity and patient safety," says Hervé Valler, QuickSTAT France, SVP.
"We are pleased to once again confirm that our global quality management system and operating procedures meet the high standards set by IATA CEIV Pharma Program. This recognition delivers a strong message to both our internal and external stakeholders that fundamental to our reputation for exceptional services is our determination and commitment for continuous improvement, quality and compliance," says Robert Tungatt, VP QuickSTAT Quality & Compliance.
QuickSTAT, part of the Kuehne+Nagel Group, is an expert in managing global clinical trial logistics for all phases of research and drug development, for all temperature ranges and life science products — from pre-clinical, to clinical, through to commercialization. QuickSTAT specializes in time and temperature shipping of clinical research samples, cell and gene therapies, investigational drugs, clinical trial supplies, vaccines, and dangerous goods, helping to bring new drugs and medical protocols to market.
With over 72,500 employees at 1,400 locations in over 100 countries, the Kuehne+Nagel Group is one of the world's leading logistics companies. Its strong market position lies in sea logistics, air logistics, road logistics and contract logistics, with a clear focus on integrated logistics solutions.
