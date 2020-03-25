Quik, the leader in automotive service video inspection, announces FREE service for the Heavy-duty trucking industry during this state of emergency.
BOSTON, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 has changed everything. From the way that we work, the way we shop, to the way that we interact with others. The pandemic is affecting everyone. We are all facing the same fears and concerns.
Quik is announcing free truck inspection service to the Heavy-duty industry.
Visit https://quik.auto/hd/ for fast-track deployment.
Americans are proud of all the people that make up our supply chain. Manufacturers continue to produce. Farmers continue to grow and harvest. Suppliers continue to distribute.
"As someone who has spent 40 years of my life working within the Heavy-Duty Trucking Industry, I would like to acknowledge the people that keep things moving in America," says Carl Josey, Head of Heavy-Duty Trucking Division at Quik. "A truck or trailer that can't roll is now a disaster. If the technician performed an inspection of critical system and safety issues and advised the customer of its severity, additional disruption to the supply chain may have been avoided. By getting the approval sooner, you can put that truck back on the road quicker and keep the much-needed emergency supplies moving."
Quik's automotive cloud software solution will help the continued movement of America's vital supplies amid the COVID-19 chaos.
How does Quik help?
- Fleet managers are either furloughed or working remotely, thus adding to the time it takes to secure approval for any repairs that are required to keep the trucks moving.
- Technician can use Quik to make a short video highlighting their recommendations.
- The video along with the electronic MPI are sent to the trucking company or fleet manager and he/she can view the video right on their phone and approve the work.
- Payment can be made via text over Quik's secure payments platform.
Contact Quik Heavy Duty Division at hd@quik.auto or call us at (617)221-5502, so we can answer any questions.
Everybody in the medical, bio, trucking, logistics, emergency services and both local, state and Federal governments are working at breakneck speed to contain and control this epidemic.
Here at Quik, we want to do our part.
