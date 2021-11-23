WASHINGTON, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Artists Omar García, MasPaz and Guache coordinated architectural projection with Quince Imaging, as an immersive cultural technique. The artwork paid tribute to DC's Latinx community, highlighting the celebration of el Día de los Muertos, and consisted of a two-hour live montage of 3D illustrations as the festival's main event.
Quince Imaging projected from the rooftop of the Martin Luther King Library on 9th and G Streets NW, D.C., displaying artistry on two sides of the building. The architectural display occurred from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. on November 1st and 2nd. Danni Crosby Magdon, Senior Event Producer, collaborated with clients at National Portrait Gallery to bring the event together. "Projection technology consisted of three double-stacked 20K projectors knit together with a combination of Resolume and Spyder. Custom content was created in real time and on site from the artists integrating live shots, photos, and original artwork that was then projected onto the walls. It took a truly impressive and talented team to create the harmonious event. We are always impressed by the vision of our clients, and grateful for the opportunity to bring them to life," stated Magdon.
Beyond the talented work of the artists, on site technology consisted of both video and sound elements. Quince Imaging teamed up with trusted partner Maryland Sound International to bring together the complete vision of The National Portrait Gallery, as well as artists, Omar García, MasPaz, and Guache, through music to compliment the spirit of the projected imagery.
The event was well received by visitors, as well as patrons of Washington, D.C. Sarah McDaniels, of Long Island, New York, happened to be in town for a long-awaited visit with family members that she hadn't seen since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Their post-dinner walk led them to the National Portrait Gallery by chance, and they were awestruck. "We were completely mesmerized by the detail of the images. We stopped in our tracks and had to learn more about the event. I was touched by the level of support the community went to lengths to develop for the Latin community. I was touched, and truly inspired to learn more about the community and the artists. Super cool."
John Mendoza of Southwest Washington, D.C., planned an evening out with his fiancé to commemorate the cultural holiday. The celebration, as a significant aspect of their Latinx background was especially enthralling. "We were truly moved by the festival. The imagery, the music, and the community components were incredible. I hope we can make this a tradition. In D.C. tonight, we felt connected and embraced by our heritage."
"Over the last five years, el Día de los Muertos has become an important event for the National Portrait Gallery, both for its fusion of culture, identity, art, and portraiture, and also as an opportunity to celebrate Latinx culture. This ability to safely come together during the pandemic was especially meaningful, and we were thrilled to work with Quince Imaging to make this program happen," said Beth Evans, Youth and Family Programs Manager at the National Portrait Gallery.
Quince Imaging is an innovative live experience firm headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metro area. Integrating a unique combination of creativity, technical process management, and unmatched expertise in sophisticated systems integration and display design, Quince Imaging has a reputation for providing technologically innovative, awe-inspiring engagement solutions for live and virtual audiences worldwide. Quince Imaging's loyal client base spans a diverse spectrum of markets, including professional and collegiate sports and Esports teams and venues, corporate, labor unions and associations, and global outreach organizations. Quince Imaging specializes in collaborating with clients to curate custom live experiences through creativity, innovation, and a continual thirst for achieving excellence. For additional information, please visit: http://www.quinceimaging.com.
