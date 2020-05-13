NEW YORK, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quinte Financial Technologies Inc. (Quinte) announced today that its complimentary May 20th webinar, entitled "Survival or Growth? Bank Management Lessons from Previous Crises," will provide credit unions, community banks and Credit Union Service Organizations (CUSOs) with insights and best practices for managing the current COVID-19-related market disruption, based on the experience gained from the 9/11 terrorist attack, SuperStorm Sandy, and the 2008 Recession by Kirk Kordelski, during his tenure as CEO of Bethpage Federal Credit Union.
Hosted by Quinte President Sriram Natarajan, the Wednesday, May 20th webinar will:
- Provide practical guidance for credit unions, community banks and CUSOs on what to do, and what not to do, to address the current crisis;
- Demonstrate how strategic planning, realistic appraisal of opportunities and threats, combined with decisive action can win the day, and seize opportunities;
- Cover more than a dozen specific "best practices" that can be applied right now;
- Explain why leadership either excels with realistic optimism, or dies from fear and inaction, during difficult periods.
The "Survival or Growth? Bank Management Lessons from Previous Crises" webinar is scheduled for Wednesday, May 20th, starting at 2:00 p.m. EDST. Click here to register on a complimentary basis for the webinar. Attendance is limited.
About Quinte Financial Technologies Inc.
Quinte combines computer science disciplines (including ML, AI and data analytics), deep industry expertise and human intelligence to help clients manage financial crime-related risks, meet regulatory requirements, and strengthen customer experience. We help clients to harness the power of data; converting data into useful intelligence, and applying next-generation financial analytical engines, supported by our portfolio of QuintEssential Solutions™.
Quinte has more than a decade of financial services domain experience; possesses extensive advanced analytical capabilities; and is supported by an experienced workforce of technical and client service professionals. Our leadership team is recognized for their professional expertise and thought leadership in analytics, fraud management and credit cards; having previously served in senior management positions with leading financial institutions. Visit www.quinteft.com
Contact:
Gordon G. Andrew
Highlander Consulting Inc.
(609) 987-0200
239730@email4pr.com