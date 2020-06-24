NEW YORK, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quinte Financial Technologies Inc. (Quinte) announced today that its complimentary July 8th Webinar, entitled "Managing Credit Risk & Increased Loan Demand: A Playbook for Credit Unions and Banks," will provide Credit Unions, Community Banks and Credit Union Service Organizations (CUSOs) with insights and best practices to address economic conditions in which:
- Individuals and companies are struggling to repay loans,
- Credit losses in loan portfolios are continuing to rise, and
- Historically low interest rates are driving demand for new loans.
According to Kirk Kordeleski – former CEO of Bethpage Federal Credit Union – who is the Webinar's keynote speaker, "This unprecedented market environment is extremely challenging for many Credit Unions and Community Banks, because they often lack the internal resources to manage increased credit risk, while simultaneously taking advantage of the opportunity to grow their loan portfolio. Mr. Kordelski will provide practical guidance on:
- Anticipating near-term market conditions and opportunities
- Evaluating and ensuring portfolio quality / regulatory scrutiny
- Using analytics to assess and manage loan and portfolio risk
- Growing loan capacity in a highly competitive environment
- Addressing increased back office demands in a cost-effective manner
Quinte's "Managing Credit Risk & Increased Loan Demand: A Playbook for Credit Unions and Banks" Webinar is scheduled for Wednesday, July 8th, starting at 2:00 p.m. EDST. Click here to register on a complimentary basis for the webinar. Attendance is limited.
About Quinte Financial Technologies Inc.
Quinte combines computer science disciplines (including ML, AI and data analytics), deep industry expertise and human intelligence to help clients manage financial crime-related risks, meet regulatory requirements, and strengthen customer experience. We help clients to harness the power of data; converting data into useful intelligence, and applying next-generation financial analytical engines, supported by our portfolio of QuintEssential Solutions™.
Quinte has more than a decade of financial services domain experience; possesses extensive advanced analytical capabilities; and is supported by an experience workforce of technical and client service professionals. Our leadership team is recognized for their professional expertise and thought leadership in analytics, fraud management and credit cards; having previously served in senior management positions with leading financial institutions. Visit www.quinteft.com
