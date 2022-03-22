VASTERAS, Sweden, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A high pressure fluid cell press from Quintus Technologies will boost efficiencies and lower production costs for Thailand's JINPAO Precision Industry, a specialist in the manufacture of structural sheet metal and machined parts. Reflecting JINPAO's close association with the aerospace industry, the Quintus press model QFC 0.7x1.8-1400 was installed in the company's vertically integrated fabrication facility in Samut Prakan, near the soon-to-be-expanded airport that serves metropolitan Bangkok.
"Thailand's future in the aerospace sector is clear for all to see," observes Somsak Norvong, Vice Managing Director at JINPAO, referencing the nation's commitment to boost its share of the growing Asia-Pacific aviation business.
"The market is stabilizing after the COVID-19 pandemic," Mr. Norvong continues. "With the airplane purchase orders made by low-cost carriers, as well as the emergence of the MRO sector, it can be expected that the further infrastructure improvements required to accommodate the production of aircraft parts and aircraft-related products will be forthcoming."
The Flexform™ press will be used for forming parts of the aerostructure, aerosystems, and interiors for various types of aircraft, such as airplanes and helicopters. It features a sizeable work area of 27.6 x 73 inches (700 mm x 1800 mm), which can accommodate 90 percent of the forming parts requested by JINPAO customers, Mr. Norvong notes.
Operating at a high forming pressure of 1400 bar (20,000 psi), the fluid cell press is well suited to applications requiring close-tolerance parts, with little or no need for secondary hand work. The advanced hydroform process utilizes a unique combination of a single rigid tool half, operating in conjunction with a flexible rubber diaphragm under uniform high hydrostatic pressure, to form sheet metal parts with great accuracy and repeatability. This technology introduces several production efficiencies by eliminating forming steps, intermediate heat treatments, and manual pre- and post-forming operations. It also generates significant tool cost savings and speeds up tool production, especially for intricately shaped components.
"In comparison with stamping, Flexform is a cost-saving solution," Mr. Norvong comments. "We're very glad that Quintus was able to deliver this high-quality press during this pandemic period."
"JINPAO's research confirmed that our hydroform technology is more flexible and cost-efficient than other sheet metal forming processes," says Jan Söderström, CEO of Quintus Technologies. "We are pleased to support their dynamic team as the company expands its role as a strategic supplier to international aircraft manufacturers."
About Quintus Technologies
Quintus Technologies is the global leader in high pressure technology. The company designs, manufactures, installs, and supports high pressure systems in three main areas: densification of advanced materials; sheet metal forming; and high pressure processing for food and beverage innovation, safety, and shelf life. Quintus has delivered over 1,900 systems to customers within industries such as energy, medical implants, space, aerospace, automotive, and food processing. The company is headquartered in Västerås, Sweden, with a presence in 45 countries worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.quintustechnologies.com
About JINPAO
Founded in 1998, JINPAO Precision Industry is a subsidiary of the Taiwanese company JPP Holding, specializing in the manufacturing of structural sheet metal and machining parts for several industries: Aerospace, Telecommunications, Electronics, Green Energy, Food Inspection, and Healthcare. Located in Samut Prakan, Thailand, JINPAO's state-of-the-art facility utilizes proprietary manufacturing techniques for the cost-effective production of high-quality complex parts. The company's vertically integrated fabrication services span the spectrum from engineering solutions to metal production to surface treatment to assembly. For more information, go to http://www.jinpao.co.th/
