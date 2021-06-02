VÄSTERÅS, Sweden, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The acquisition of a Quintus Technologies Hot Isostatic Press (HIP) marks the success of the powder metallurgy (PM) manufacturing program launched three years ago by China's Tiangong International Company Limited. The country's largest producer of tool and die steel - and the second largest in the world - Tiangong is expanding capacity and boosting productivity with the QIH 232 M URC® press, to be installed in its sprawling manufacturing facility in Danyang City, Jiangsu province.
Responding to Tiangong's needs to meet increasing demand for PM production, the new press is equipped with Quintus's proprietary Uniform Rapid Cooling® (URC®) technology, which ensures the highest possible productivity. The fan-assisted temperature uniformity and distribution combined with controlled heating and cooling enable a consistent and high quality process. Accelerated cooling under pressure minimizes thermal distortion and improves material properties. Tiangong makes high-performance high-speed steel with high ductility and wear resistance for customers in the tool and die industry.
The QIH 232 press offers a spacious, high-capacity work zone of 1,190 mm (46.8 inches) in diameter and 2,600 mm (102.4 inches) in height. It operates at a maximum temperature of 1,400°C (2,552°F) and a maximum pressure of 2,070 bar (30,000 psi).
"We chose to work with Quintus Technologies because the company has more than 60 years of history in the application of high pressure in advanced material densification," states Tiangong CEO Mr. Zhu Xiao Kun.
Tiangong has supplemented its press purchase with a long-term Quintus® Care Program. In addition to application support and full access to the Quintus HIP knowledge base, Quintus Care offers a rigorous preventative maintenance agreement that ensures flawless production, operation, and press performance at a fixed annual cost. The program also includes regular recertification of Tiangong personnel and inspections to confirm the highest press reliability and availability.
"We are very pleased to be working with a company that has such a strong presence in the Chinese steel industry," says Jan Söderström, CEO of Quintus Technologies. "With our long history in powder metallurgy, we are a good partner as Tiangong ramps up its production of high-performance high-speed steel billets."
The QIH 232 press is scheduled to be put into service in August 2022.
About Quintus Technologies
Quintus Technologies is the global leader in high pressure technology. The company designs, manufactures, installs, and supports high pressure systems for sheet metal forming and densification of advanced materials. Quintus has delivered over 1,900 systems to customers within industries such as aerospace, automotive, energy, and medical implants. The company is headquartered in Västerås, Sweden, with a presence in 45 countries worldwide. For more information, visit https://quintustechnologies.com/
About Tiangong International Company Limited
Founded in 1981, Tiangong International Co. Ltd. has grown to become the largest producer of tool and die steel in China, ranking number 2 worldwide. Its facilities in Danyang City, Jiangsu province, China, cover an area of 1.3 million square meters and are staffed by a total of 3,200 employees. A Hong Kong stock exchange-listed company (00826.HK), Tiangong specializes in special tool steel, die steel, titanium materials, and cutting tools. For more information, visit http://www.tggj.cn/EN/
