LAS VEGAS, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quotible announced its partnership with Momentum CRM, a proprietary CRM software designed specifically for the automotive industry. By combining forces, Quotible and Momentum will make it easier than ever for dealerships to attract and retain satisfied customers.
Since its inception, Quotible has changed the way that dealerships communicate with customers, exchanging stale, static messaging templates for interactive and immersive forms of communication. The result has been unprecedented rates of engagement, including 88-92% quote visit rates and an average of four minutes spent on each quote.
"We are super excited about launching our deep integration with Momentum," says Nick Kaptain, the co-founder of Quotible. "Dealers using Quotible can start the quote building process from directly within Momentum CRM by simply clicking the 'build quote' button. All activities and actions taken on the quote post back to Momentum in the notes section within the customer record, creating a seamless process that doesn't break the dealer's workflow." The quoting and communication platform, now combined with the automotive CRM, have their sights set on taking the industry to a new level. Higher customer loyalty, increased sales.
About Quotible
Quotible is a dealer founded interactive lead response technology that helps progressive dealers all across the US maximize every single opportunity and differentiate from the competition by delivering highly engaging interactive quotes via text and email. Dealers using Quotible deliver a first response that drives engagement, satisfies customers, differentiates your dealership, and most importantly, helps increase contacts, appointments, and closing percentages. To learn more about Quotible, visit Quotible.com.
About Momentum CRM
Momentum CRM was created with a true ear to the industry and a vision for the future, working with the top dealers in the country to achieve more sales while improving customer loyalty. Providing a single CRM solution for all departments, Momentum CRM's unparalleled implementation and integrations, combined with ongoing training and mentoring, has helped dealerships nationwide increase customer retention and brand loyalty. For more information, visit crmomentum.com. As one of the few privately held automotive CRMs in the automotive industry, Momentum CRM has the flexibility and agility to move with your business.
Media Contact
Heather MacKinnon, Quotible, +1 617-407-3866, heather@quotible.com
SOURCE Quotible