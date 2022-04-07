Qvinci Software has just launched its exciting spring 2022 product updates and new features with enhanced drill-down functionality of the already acclaimed Advisory Portal along with numerous automated KPI Ratio and Scorecard Gallery Report Templates. Now, Qvinci customers have even more color-coded granular data and actionable financial insights available to them at the lightning-fast click of a mouse.
AUSTIN, Texas, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Qvinci Software has just launched its exciting spring 2022 product updates and new features with enhanced drill-down functionality of the already acclaimed Advisory Portal along with numerous KPI Ratio and Scorecard Gallery Report Templates. Now, Qvinci customers have even more color-coded granular data and actionable financial insights available to them at the lightning-fast click of a mouse.
The Advisory Portal, which uses color-coded predictive analytics to show performance trending (GREEN = Favorable / RED = Unfavorable), presents clients'/entities' summary movement of Profit & Loss and Balance Sheet data over time (dynamic). In other words, (GREEN means you're good and RED means "Uh oh, we need to talk!")
ADVISORY PORTAL DRILL-DOWN ENHANCEMENTS
In sum, on Qvinci's Advisory Portal, with 4 quick clicks of a mouse, users can now…
- 1. Choose the desired reporting period and review the data directly in the Advisory Portal
- 2. Click any desired cell and drill down to the Advisory Analysis Card to review more data
- 3. Drill down even further into underlying financial reports for the next level of granular data
- 4. Drill down to the most granular data at the transactional level in the General Ledger and Journal Entries
NEW AUTOMATED KPI RATIOS AND SCORECARD REPORT TEMPLATES
The new automated reports – KPI Ratios , KPI Scorecard with Benchmarking, and KPI Scorecard without Benchmarking – are available in the following periods:
- Fiscal Year to Date vs Same Period Prior Year
- Reporting Month vs Prior Month
- Reporting 3 Months vs Prior 3 Months
BONUS: CREATE, EDIT, STYLE, PACKAGE, AND PUBLISH REPORT PACKAGES
Qvinci also provides 100+ gallery report templates in the Jumpstart Gallery that can be used by our customers free of charge as is or customized at will. With Qvinci, customers can also create, edit, style, package, and publish entire reporting packages, which include, among other things, business intelligence, financial reporting, cover pages, indexes, and disclosures, all designed to your exact specifications.
