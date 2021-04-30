AUSTIN, Texas, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Arizona based company QXM Solutions attended an annual event hosted by the Artisan Group which is an independent network of countertop professionals. Members of the trade group meet in Austin, TX every year to share best practices, review new products + services, and discuss the future of their industry. The Artisan Group includes many of the very best Stone Fabricators in the construction industry.
QXM Solutions was invited to showcase their new modern sales management solution called QXM PRO. The sales management solution is a subscription-based service that Fabricators use to track sales, calculate optimal job prices, customize quotes, and manage contracts + change orders. It is the first software solution for the industry that helps companies define profitable quotes by predicting accurate job costs and then assigning prices based on client's preferred pricing objectives. QXM PRO uses a proprietary pricing engine that suggests prices based on thousands of job factors and avoids the legacy approach of using fixed price lists.
QXM PRO was well received by the members of the Artisan Group. The members expressed their excitement to identify a solution that helps owners ensure their businesses are protected with every bid. Too often Fabricators are financially exposed to shifting material costs, variable labor rates for custom work, and their clients ongoing changes in project scope. QXM Solutions helps Fabricators safely bid new jobs with great confidence they have defined the right price.
Jon Lancto, the Artisan Group President, shared that "QXM PRO is a revolutionary development for the estimating aspect of our industry regardless of which software you are currently using. No other estimating software comes preloaded with labor costs as a basis for reviewing your own or starting from scratch".
Aaron Martens, the CEO of QXM Solutions, was excited to introduce QXM PRO to the group of top Fabricators. He shared that QXM PRO is the result of years collaborating with a wide range of different Fabricators to ensure they designed a solution that could adapt to varying company sizes, equipment, artisan skill and types of work performed. Martens said "Pricing a job correctly requires advanced tools that haven't been available to specialty trades before. It's time to bring powerful pricing tools that are seamlessly integrated into a CRM, bidding, and contract management solution".
QXM SOLUTIONS:
QXM SOLUTIONS is a modern cloud-based, construction sales management software company focused on providing the stone industry with a solution that automates the sales process and improves estimating. By leveraging advanced technology and industry expertise, the company created QXM PRO to help Fabricators track new opportunities, estimate job costs, generate client quotes, manage contracts, and track change orders. QXM PRO helps owners optimize + control pricing while providing a real-time view of all sales activity to ensure their sales team is set to hit well defined financial goals.
