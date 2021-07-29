LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- R&B ONLY, a live event and entertainment brand that focuses on the celebration of R&B music, today announced the release of "Sex Playlist". Featuring the best of R&B for times of intimacy, this weekly series features celebrities' lists of songs that set the mood as well as the personal stories behind the picks. The announcement was made by R&B ONLY CEO and Founder Jabari Johnson.
With new episodes premiering every Wednesday, the premier episode will feature comedian Bigg Jah, intimacy expert Shan Boodram, comedian Teddy Ray, singer/rapper K Camp, and R&B artist Marc E. Bassy.
"The creation of 'Sex Playlist' really plays into our ongoing mission of creating fun and compelling content that celebrates and supports R&B music," says Johnson. "The goal of this show is to celebrate the genre with a unique and comedic spin and is the first of many shows currently being produced by R&B ONLY." You can view the first episode here: https://youtu.be/m2mTWU-ezXI
Recognizing a void in R&B music, which has an impassioned community of millions of fans around the world, Johnson launched COLORS Worldwide's flagship property and live event series R&B ONLY. Even with humble beginnings and small gatherings, word spread quickly, and the series grew in prominence. To date, R&B ONLY has produced over 200 events in more than 40 cities and has sold over 250,000 tickets.
About COLORS Worldwide
Headquartered in Los Angeles and founded by Jabari Johnson, COLORS Worldwide is a genre amplification company that operates across multiple verticals. COLORS Worldwide's flagship property and live event series R&B ONLY, has produced more than 200 shows in more than 40 cities and has sold over 250,000 tickets.
