TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Constellation R.O. Writer Inc., which is part of the Perseus operating group of Constellation Software Inc. (TSX: CSU), announced the acquisition of TBC Corporation's R.O. Writer business, a shop management software provider for franchise and independent auto repair shops. R.O. Writer's head office will continue to operate from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
As one of the market leaders in the industry, R.O. Writer has a long history of success serving independent and franchise automotive repair shops. TBC will renew its focus on its core operating areas – wholesale, franchise stores and company-owned retail stores – and has entrusted the R.O. Writer business to Constellation Software Inc. Constellation was chosen for its proven track record and commitment to helping software companies live up to their potential.
"We're confident that Constellation is the right organization to take the R.O. Writer platform to the next level for its large customer base of Midas franchisees as well as fellow leaders in the automotive aftermarket industry," recognized Erik R. Olsen, President & CEO of TBC Corporation. "Constellation's proven track record of providing customers with quality software solutions focused on helping customers meet and often exceed their objectives coupled with the potential of the R.O. Writer platform with developments just over the horizon makes this a very exciting time for the business and for all parties involved."
"The acquisition of R.O. Writer represents a platform investment for the Perseus Group in the automotive repair shop software industry," said Adam Zimmer of the Perseus Group. "We are looking forward to advancing the development of the product to meet the needs of the thousands of retail and Midas customers."
The R.O. Writer business will continue to support and enhance the R.O. Writer family of products for retail customers and Midas franchises.
About R.O. Writer
R.O. Writer is an industry leading shop management software solution for automotive repair shops, with a focus on helping customers in the areas of time management, inventory management, accounting, and communication. For more information, visit http://www.ROWriter.com.
About Perseus
The Perseus operating group's businesses provide software solutions to a number of vertical markets. As an operating group of Constellation Software Inc., Perseus acquires, manages, and builds software businesses which provide specialized, mission-critical software solutions. Perseus companies seek to become leaders in their markets by improving their operations, growing through organic initiatives, and seeking acquisitions that can strengthen their market position.
About Constellation Software Inc.
Constellation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CSU". Constellation Software acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. Further information about Constellation may be obtained from its website at http://www.csisoftware.com.
About TBC Corporation
For more than 60 years, TBC Corporation (TBC), one of North America's largest marketers of automotive replacement tires through a multi-channel strategy, has been a tire company ahead of the curve. Through worldwide operations spanning wholesale, retail, and franchise, TBC provides customers top tier brands and automotive maintenance and repair services with the underlying mission to exceed customer expectations. TBC serves wholesale customers in the United States, Canada and Mexico through TBC Brands, National Tire Wholesale (NTW), TBC International, and TBC de Mexico. Additionally, TBC responds to the needs of consumers in search of total car care at more than 600 company-operated tire and automotive service centers under the brands Tire Kingdom® Service Centers and NTB® Tire & Service Centers. TBC, through a subsidiary, also owns the Big O Tires® and Midas® franchise systems.
