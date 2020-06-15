PHOENIX, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RAADR, Inc. (OTC PINK: RDAR), a technology and software development company that monitors cyber-bullying and social media platforms with artificial intelligence announces its approval of its most recent filing of financials, disclosure statements and Attorney letter for Q1 with the OTC Markets. RAADR is also announcing its plans to uplist the company to QTCQB status by sometime in Q4.
CEO Jacob DiMartno says "We know to be really taken serious on the OTC Marketplace with investors, shareholders and potential you have to be a QB status." DiMartino also added " Our long term plan with legitimate investors will only happen if we can continue to grow the company on the OTC Marketplace and that starts with uplisting to QB." DiMartino went on to say"With our recent 2.0 version launch of our website and upcoming launch of our 2.0 application the timing could not be better for the company to announce this news of uplisting to QB status. After speaking with our company auditor recently we have come up with a realistic timeline and given the company a deadline to hit by Q4"
RAADR will be keeping shareholders up to date with more news coming within the next few months. The company will be putting out updates of the progress of its effort to uplist to QB status to the marketplace periodically over the next two quarters.
About RAADR, Inc.:
RAADR, Inc., makers of the artificial intelligent proprietary technology application RAADR©, have developed a web based tool that provides families with peace of mind when it comes to knowing that their children have a layer of safety from bullying and predatory behavior.
By customizing their own unique monitoring and alert settings, parents and guardians can be alerted when their children's Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other pertinent social media platforms containing inappropriate language. By utilizing customized keywords chosen by the user that are added to an already existing database, parents and guardians can carry a sense of assuredness that their child is safe from bullying or being subjected to inappropriate behavior.
Because RAADR© constantly monitors social profiles for threatening activity and language without the parent having to read every update or message, it offers peace of mind to the parents, without requiring continuous monitoring by hand. This also offers a layer of privacy for the students since parents don't need to comb through their posts and read every one.
RAADR© enables parents to maintain a level of trust with their children while knowing that they are safe from bullying. RAADR© gives families the ability to protect their image, correct erroneous postings and safeguard children from online bullying. The Company's core focus is building and acquiring apps and other products, services and companies to build a nationwide network of related businesses that are positioned to serve the mobile app development needs of small businesses and individuals.
Contact:
Jacob Dimartino
602-501-3836
jacob.d@raadr.com
