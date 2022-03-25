Representing RaaWee K12 Solutions sponsors this year's Attendance Awareness Campaign. This sponsorship represents RaaWee's shared mission and passion that each student in school every day truly matters.
PLANO, Texas, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, RaaWee K12 Solutions announces their sponsorship of this year's Attendance Awareness Campaign. This sponsorship represents RaaWee's shared mission and passion that every day in school matters and to this end, full commitment to developing attendance improvement tools and resources for educators.
Celebrating its 10th year, the Attendance Awareness Campaign broadcasts the message that every day a student is in school is an opportunity to learn, build relationships, and access support. Led by Attendance Works and 10 national partners, the campaign urges schools, localities, and states to promote the value of good attendance and to take concrete steps toward reducing chronic absence. It includes the designation of September as Attendance Awareness Month and the launch of year-long attendance campaigns.
This year's Attendance Awareness Campaign theme, Stay Connected, Keep Learning! speaks to the critical need for relationships, and to shore up or put in place whole-school supports that promote engagement in learning. The campaign emphasizes the importance of predictable routines, helping all students to continue to learn even when they cannot get to school and encouraging adults to investigate the factors that motivate showing up as well as those that create barriers to attendance.
"The Attendance Works team, its national partners, and the annual Attendance Awareness Campaign provide important resources to districts nationwide. RaaWee is pleased to support the Attendance Works team in their ongoing attendance efforts for all students," notes Saleem Qazi, CEO at RaaWee K12 Solutions. This sponsorship includes supporting multiple Attendance Awareness Webinars at https://awareness.attendanceworks.org/resources/webinars.
For more information on the RaaWee K12 Attendance Improvement Solutions, Attendance Works, or the 10th annual Attendance Awareness Campaign, please contact RaaWee K12 at 972-782-4287 or Attendance Works at 202-487-0048.
About RaaWee
RaaWee K12 Solutions has a core mission to ensure that every student with challenges in attending school is identified immediately and is provided access to the school resources quickly, resulting in successful student outcomes. The RaaWee K12 Attendance Improvement Solution is a comprehensive collaboration platform to implement attendance improvement strategies. It includes five modules to address the many aspects and stakeholders in the attendance improvement chain: Attendance Intelligence (AI); Collaboration and Interventions (C&I); Preventions; Court Documentation Management; and Mobile Apps, including Interventions App, Teacher, and Parent Communications Apps.
Media Contact
Janie Wilson, RaaWee K12 Solutions, 7605095365, Janie.Wilson@RaaWeeK12.com
Catherine Cooney, Attendance Works, 2024870048, Catherine@AttendanceWorks.org
SOURCE RaaWee K12 Solutions