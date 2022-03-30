Early this month, RaaWee K12 Solutions hosted a special event as an important value-add for their District Partners. This virtual event brought together the nationally recognized expertise of Attendance Works and the leadership of our RaaWee District Partners.
PLANO, Texas, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In an invitation-only event on March 1, 2022, Rising to the Challenge: Responding to our Attendance Crisis, our district partners heard from Attendance Works Executive Director Hedy Chang and had a chance to share promising practices. The session opened with anonymized data revealing that districts across the country are experiencing absence rates significantly higher than before the pandemic, as much as a doubling and tripling of chronic absence. Chang offered insights and resources for improving attendance and facilitated an exchange of ideas among participants. Dr. Chaun Powell, director of Youth, Health & Wellness with East Side Union High School District, described how the district used RaaWee as a tool for capturing reasons why students missed school. RaaWee CEO Saleem Qazi shared how RaaWee is used to track and monitor attendance interventions and whether these interventions are being implemented in a timely manner.
About RaaWee
RaaWee K12 Solutions has a core mission to ensure that every student with challenges in attending school is identified immediately and is provided access to the school resources quickly, resulting in successful student outcomes. Attendance Improvement Solution is a one-of-a-kind comprehensive collaboration platform to implement attendance improvement strategies. It includes five modules to address the many aspects and stakeholders in the attendance improvement chain: Attendance Intelligence (AI); Collaboration and Interventions (C&I); Preventions; Interventions App; and Court Documentation Management.
