Company to showcase exciting new features June 21-24, 2022 at the Communications and Digital Transformation Event of the Year
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RabbitRun Technologies USA Inc., creator of SOHO SD-WAN, announced today that it will be showcasing exciting new elements of its award winning Flawless 4G Failover solution at ITEXPO, held June 21-24, 2022 at the Broward County Convention Center, Fort Lauderdale, Florida. ITEXPO is the communications and digital transformation event where influential buyers gather to make their purchase decisions. Attendees will be able to meet Brad Fischer, VP Channel Sales and Marketing, at ITEXPO at booth 931 and learn how RabbitRun will help solve your 4G Failover and SD-WAN challenges.
The Company will be demonstrating two new features that empower MSPs to more effectively sell and support its Flawless 4G Failover solutions to small office and home office users.
The first feature, LAN Jump, is an innovative new capability that allows IT helpdesk and support staff to remotely reach devices on the customer's LAN from a web browser logged into the RabbitRun device management portal. Specifically, the new service allows authorized users to browse to the web page of any device on the end customer's LAN, allowing direct administration of customer assets such as IP phones, cameras, printers, or even the ISP modem. The service is protected by security features including time-limited access, DHCP-limited selectivity, and multi-factor authentication, to help ensure that only authorized users are able to gain access.
The other new feature to be announced, RAS (Remote Access Server), allows off site users to access the local network behind any RabbitRun device. With this service, authorized users can securely connect to the office with a VPN client when off site via the public IP address of an underlay connection, or a persistent address served from the cloud. The service utilizes an intuitive and easily accessible VPN client that is available for all major operating systems, including Windows, Mac OS, Android and iOS. Template controlled security policies define the users, groups and assets that are available and accessible.
Additionally, Eric Hernaez, CEO of RabbitRun will take part in an SD-WAN oriented panel session entitled SD-WAN and MSPs: Selling Connectivity for the New Normal, which will cover not only the technology behind SD-WAN services, but how MSPs can integrate it into their service offerings and sell it effectively to increase customer value.
For more than 20 years, executives, technology buyers, sellers, resellers and manufacturers from companies of all sizes and industries assemble at ITEXPO to forge new business partnerships, collaborate and learn together and from one another. Dozens of conferences sessions, keynotes and panels will be focused on helping attendees move their businesses forward.
Registration for ITEXPO is now open. For the latest ITEXPO news, updates and information follow the event on Twitter at @ITEXPO.
About RabbitRun
RabbitRun offers its Channel Partners, an easy to deploy small office, home office remote worker SD-WAN solution that reduces support costs, increases reliability, and improves customer satisfaction. Partners resell the 'as-a-Service' SOHO SD-WAN solution, which includes the hardware and licenses as well as optional 4G LTE data plans for the built-in cellular modem. Its lower cost of entry, simple deployment, enhanced support tools and affordable monthly license fee makes it attractive for partners and customers.
—-
For more information about RabbitRun, its products or to learn how to become a partner please visit http://www.rabbit.run/ and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Media inquiries:
Brad Fischer
RabbitRun, VP Channel Sales & Marketing
727-390-3389
About TMC
Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit http://www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet .
Media and Analyst Contact:
Michelle Connolly
Marketing Manager
203.852.6800 ext.170
Media Contact
Colin Trethewey, RabbitRun Technologies, 813.480.1354, Colin@PRmediaNow.com
SOURCE RabbitRun Technologies