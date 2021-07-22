ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As more of the workforce transitions to work from home (WFH), the need for reliable high performance network connectivity has never been greater.
RabbitRun Technologies is dedicated to 'Making Work from Home Work' with business router solutions designed for SOHO workers who need SD-WAN features at prices they can afford.
RabbitRun's solution comes with failover technology for no dropped calls or video meetings. It includes a built-in 4G/LTE modem for seamless back-up to ensure the internet is never interrupted during critical business tasks. It also prioritizes business applications, so even when competing with family members and neighbors for bandwidth, important business tasks always win-out.
"RabbitRun provides the same reliability for WFH and small businesses that people expect from corporate office networks," said Eric Hernaez, CEO of RabbitRun Technologies. "We are making enterprise-level connectivity accessible, affordable, and easy to use for the rapidly growing SOHO workforce. To celebrate our product launch we are excited to be giving away our SD-WAN router solution to several customers in need of reliable network connectivity."
About RabbitRun Technologies Inc.
RabbitRun Technologies manufactures innovative SD-WAN products powered by agile Edge devices, transforming applications and services using the internet. They offer channel partners easy to deploy solutions that reduce support costs, increase reliability, and improve customer satisfaction. Products are sold through telecommunications technology indirect sales channels, focusing on key networking needs of the underserved SOHO SD-WAN and Remote Worker markets.
