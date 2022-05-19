Industry Veteran brings a wealth of expertise to RabbitRun as the Company Grows it's SOHO SDWAN Business
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RabbitRun Technologies USA Inc., inventor of SDWAN solutions made for the small office and home office market, is proud to announce the appointment of Samuel Kline to the RabbitRun Board of Directors. In addition to his role as a board member, Mr. Kline will also serve as a Strategic Advisor to the company.
"We are pleased to welcome Samuel Kline to the RabbitRun Board," said Eric Hernaez, chief executive officer of RabbitRun. "Sam's deep experience in high-technology businesses, and specifically SDWAN and adjacent spaces, will be invaluable to RabbitRun as we grow our business and pursue our mission to serve our expanding base of customers."
Mr. Kline is currently Senior Vice President for Corporate Strategy at Granite Telecommunications, a one-stop provider for voice, data, Internet, wireless, video and secure network options that serves more than 6,000 corporate clients across 700,000 locations throughout the United States and Canada. In a prior role at Granite, Mr. Kline served as the General Manager of Granite Government Solutions where he led the winning team on a $50 Billion U.S. Government EIS contract. Prior to his tenure at Granite, Mr. Kline was Chief Operating Officer at Mail.com from 2002 through 2004.
Mr. Kline has also served on the Board of Directors for Incompas (formerly Comptel) a telecommunications trade association, is a past member of the research staff at MIT, and a past member of the Board of Advisors to the University of Colorado. Mr. Kline also holds several telecommunications related patents.
"RabbitRun has a wholly unique approach to solving the networking problems encountered by small offices and home workers," said Kline. "By inventing a less complex method of managing multiple internet links, the company has expanded the realm of possible solutions for this market. No other solution that I am aware of can fix problematic internet connections with the same value proposition. I believe the company's SOHO SDWAN with Flawless 4G Failover solution is poised to transform the SDWAN market as we currently know it."
About RabbitRun
RabbitRun Technologies creates innovative SD-WAN products powered by agile Edge devices, transforming applications and services using the internet. They offer channel partners easy to deploy solutions that reduce support costs, increase reliability, and improve customer satisfaction. Products are sold through telecommunications technology indirect sales channels, focusing on key networking needs of the underserved SOHO SD-WAN and Remote Worker markets.
