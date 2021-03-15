TORONTO, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RabbitRun Technologies Inc. announced today that Eric Hernaez will join the company as CEO expanding depth of the management team. An experienced, successful business leader and entrepreneur, he will assume CEO responsibilities, leading RabbitRun into the future.
Previously Eric was Founder & President of SkySwitch, a leading provider of channel-only white label UCaaS to MSPs, which was recently acquired by BCM One. His vast experience in the service-oriented software space dates to 1999, when he founded telic.net, one of the first service providers to offer communications Infrastructure-as-a-Service. Since then, he has worked with several pioneering cloud native software companies including Solegy, Netmobo and NetSapiens.
"We are delighted to have Eric join and lead the RabbitRun team to grow the organization. Eric is a great addition and brings successful, entrepreneurial business executive leadership with significant telecom channel experience" said Pat Saavedra, Founder & CTO. "His passion for building & growing new technology companies for the indirect channel aligns with our SOHO SD-WAN vision".
"I am genuinely excited to lead RabbitRun as CEO and bring our truly unique value proposition to the channel" said Hernaez. "As a white label provider of UCaaS solutions to tens of thousands of small and mid-sized companies over the past six years, I have been keenly aware of the need for a solution that provides quality of service and LTE/WAN failover at the right price. The complexity and expense of SD-WAN solutions, that were designed to meet the needs of larger enterprises, makes for a poor fit in the SOHO workplace of today."
RabbitRun's SOHO SD-WAN solution is built from the ground up for the SMB and Remote worker market. The RRT SOHO SD-WAN router is a simple, secure and powerful platform that provides reliable business communication which is easy to install and support. RabbitRun is a perfect complement to MSPs and ITSPs that service small and mid-sized companies. Our solution allows partners to unlock a valuable monthly recurring revenue stream while solving the real problems presented when workers need to access business cloud applications from their office or home office.
About RabbitRun Technologies Inc.
RabbitRun Technologies manufactures innovative SD-WAN products powered by agile Edge devices, transforming applications and services using the internet. They offer channel partners easy to deploy solutions that reduce support costs, increase reliability, and improve customer satisfaction. Products are sold through telecommunications technology indirect sales channels, focusing on key networking needs of the underserved SOHO SD-WAN and Remote Worker markets.
For more information about RabbitRun, its products or to learn how to become a partner please visit http://www.rabbitrun.io and follow on LinkedIn and Twitter.
