TORONTO, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RabbitRun Technologies Inc. announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has awarded the RabbitRun SOHO SD-WAN solution a 2021 INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Award.
"We are honored to be recognized for our innovative Agile Edge technology and SOHO SD-WAN solution," said Eric Hernaez, CEO. "Our approach, to move network intelligence and functionality to the edge of the network, is unique in the industry. The result is better performance with significantly less cost and complexity when delivering service to SOHO workers. We are happy that the industry is taking note."
Employing out-of-box QoS, that can be tuned to achieve optimal application performance, the RabbitRun SOHO SD-WAN solution ensures business critical traffic is always prioritized over other non-critical traffic. And, the automated Failsafe system manages multiple internet connections to provide reliable always-on service through varying network conditions such that voice and video meetings will not get disconnected when an internet connection fails.
Our solution is a simple, secure and powerful platform that provides reliable business communication for Small Office and Home Office remote workers. It's easy to install, support, and a perfect complement for MSPs and ITSPs that serve these markets today.
"Congratulations to RabbitRun Technologies for receiving a 2021 INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "The RRT SOHO SD-WAN Router has demonstrated true innovation and is leading the way for Software Defined Wide Area Network. I look forward to continued excellence from RabbitRun in 2021 and beyond."
The INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Awards are bestowed upon companies that demonstrate the innovation, vision, and execution to deliver software-based networking tools to support different and unique communities of interest.
About RabbitRun Technologies Inc.
RabbitRun Technologies manufactures innovative SD-WAN products powered by agile Edge devices, transforming applications and services using the Internet. They offer channel partners easy to deploy solutions that reduce support costs, increase reliability, and improve customer satisfaction. Products are sold through telecommunications technology indirect sales channels, focusing on key networking needs of the underserved SOHO SD-WAN and Remote Worker markets.
For more information about RabbitRun, its products or to learn how to become a partner please visit http://www.rabbitrun.io and follow on LinkedIn and Twitter.
About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine
INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue in February of 1998, INTERNET TELEPHONY has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. INTERNET TELEPHONY offers rich content from solutions-focused editorial content to reviews on products and services from TMC Labs. For more information, please visit http://www.itmag.com.
For more information about TMC, visit http://www.tmcnet.com.
Media Contact
Brad Fischer, RabbitRun Technologies Inc., +1 (437) 886-4797 Ext: 101, Brad@rabbitrun.io
SOURCE RabbitRun Technologies Inc.