TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The awards recognize the people, technologies, trends and organizations that will shape the new channel in 2021. RabbitRun Technologies was cited as one of 25 organizations to watch for their roles in mapping the direction of the new channel.
"We are honored to be recognized as a Channel Influencer and company to watch in 2021 for our vision, approach, and focus on the underserved SD-WAN Small Business & Home Office markets," said Brad Fischer, VP Channel Sales. "We enable channel partners with an innovative SOHO SD-WAN solution they can sell today, that's easy to deploy, increases reliability, and improves customer satisfaction."
"Our solution was designed for SMB & Remote Workers that need just as much digital transformation and quality networking as an Enterprise company, at prices they can afford," said Pat Saavedra, Founder & CTO.
"Channel Partners has a unique vantage point from which to identify the most influential people in the industry," said Bobby DeMarzo, vice president of content, Informa Tech Channels Group. "These honorees are true channel advocates within their organizations, the industry and among their peers. Influence can be measured in many ways, but we examine how these individuals and organizations carved out paths as thought leaders helping to identify growth opportunities or accelerate the channel's evolution. The influencers within the Channel Partners and Channel Futures community are those with a true network that have a loyal, trusted following."
"Our editorial team carefully examined the industry for individuals and organizations that are exerting true influence in the channel today," said Craig Galbraith, editorial director, Channel Partners & Channel Futures. "Our criteria include how they helped move the telco and IT channel forward with their thoughts, actions and words. We found the pandemic has redefined what influence means and how it is exerted Not everyone can be an influencer. It takes courage and a point of view that makes partners, vendors, customers and suppliers stop and think."
All 50 of the 2021 winners are profiled in a digital publication available for download from the Channel Partners website.
About RabbitRun Technologies Inc.
RabbitRun Technologies manufactures innovative SD-WAN products powered by Agile Edge devices, transforming applications and services using the internet. They offer channel partners easy to deploy solutions that reduce support costs, increase reliability, and improve customer satisfaction. Products are sold through telecommunications technology indirect sales channels, focusing on key networking needs of the underserved SOHO SD-WAN and Remote Worker markets.
For more information about RabbitRun, its products or to learn how to become a partner, please visit http://www.rabbitrun.io and follow on LinkedIn and Twitter.
About Informa Tech
Channel Futures, Channel Partners Online, Channel Partners Conference & Expo, Channel Partners Evolution and Channel Evolution Europe are part of Informa Tech, a market-leading B2B information provider with depth and specialization in the information and communications technology sector. We help drive the future by inspiring the technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through our market-leading research, media, training and event brands. Every year, we welcome 7,400+ subscribers to our research, more than 3.8 million unique monthly visitors to our digital communities, 18,200+ students to our training programs and 225,000 delegates to our events.
