ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RabbitRun Technologies USA Inc. announced today that it has opened an office in St. Petersburg Florida which will be the North American Headquarters and home of RabbitRun Technologies USA.
"This is an incredibly exciting time for RabbitRun as we focus on North American sales growth anchored in the US. St Petersburg and the Tampa Bay area make for an ideal locale to grow our capabilities as we bring on new hires." said Eric Hernaez, CEO. "The demand for SD-WAN in the SMB/Home Office market is huge, and we are taking the steps necessary to meet it."
"This move is just one of many over the next several months as we execute our US expansion plans establishing national product distribution, launching value added offerings and significantly expanding our indirect partner channel." said Brad Fischer, VP Channel Sales & Marketing.
RabbitRun provides a unique solution that MSPs and ITSPs can resell to their customers allowing them to unlock a valuable monthly recurring revenue stream while solving the real problems presented when workers need to access business cloud applications from their office or home office. The RabbitRun SOHO SD-WAN solution is built from the ground up for the SMB and Remote worker market providing reliable business communication.
